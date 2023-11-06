Take a look inside this outstanding period property - located outside Ripon at the National Trust Studley Royal Deer Park – which is new to the market this week.

Studley Royal House is for sale at the guide price of £6,250,000 with Savills - Country Department, making it the most expensive property on the market today.

Studley Royal House is situated in the desirable rural Nidderdale countryside just 2.5 miles west of Ripon, between both the Yorkshire Dales and North Yorkshire Moors National Parks.

This magnificent property is centred around a working clock tower with meticulously kept gardens and features throughout.

Take a look at these exclusive 14 images and discover the bespoke interior of this incredible property for sale on Zoopla.

1 . Studley Park, Ripon, North Yorkshire Studley Royal House stands in a magnificent elevated and private position surrounded by Studley Royal Deer Park. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Studley Royal House, Ripon Known as Studley Royal House, the house incorporates the convenience of modern living with the elegance of a classic period house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Studley Royal House, Ripon The property boasts six reception rooms and eight bedrooms in total with ornate period features throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales