News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Studley Royal House is fresh on the market at the guide price of £6,250,000 with Savills - Country Department.Studley Royal House is fresh on the market at the guide price of £6,250,000 with Savills - Country Department.
Studley Royal House is fresh on the market at the guide price of £6,250,000 with Savills - Country Department.

IN PICTURES: Spectacular Studley Royal House - Ripon’s most exclusive period property - is fresh to the market

Take a look inside this outstanding period property - located outside Ripon at the National Trust Studley Royal Deer Park – which is new to the market this week.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT

Studley Royal House is for sale at the guide price of £6,250,000 with Savills - Country Department, making it the most expensive property on the market today.

Studley Royal House is situated in the desirable rural Nidderdale countryside just 2.5 miles west of Ripon, between both the Yorkshire Dales and North Yorkshire Moors National Parks.

This magnificent property is centred around a working clock tower with meticulously kept gardens and features throughout.

Take a look at these exclusive 14 images and discover the bespoke interior of this incredible property for sale on Zoopla.

Studley Royal House stands in a magnificent elevated and private position surrounded by Studley Royal Deer Park.

1. Studley Park, Ripon, North Yorkshire

Studley Royal House stands in a magnificent elevated and private position surrounded by Studley Royal Deer Park. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Known as Studley Royal House, the house incorporates the convenience of modern living with the elegance of a classic period house.

2. Studley Royal House, Ripon

Known as Studley Royal House, the house incorporates the convenience of modern living with the elegance of a classic period house. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property boasts six reception rooms and eight bedrooms in total with ornate period features throughout.

3. Studley Royal House, Ripon

The property boasts six reception rooms and eight bedrooms in total with ornate period features throughout. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The properties seven bathrooms are fitted with contemporary suites that keep in with the period style.

4. Studley Royal House, Ripon

The properties seven bathrooms are fitted with contemporary suites that keep in with the period style. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page