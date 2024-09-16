IN PICTURES: Here are 21 photos from a blooming magnificent weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show featured a number of favourites including plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

Here are some of the best pictures from a blooming brilliant weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

1 . HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024 Stephen Purvis with his 7.6kg giant onion that won 1st place in the Heaviest Onion category of the National Onion Championship Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024 David Moloney, Stuart Clensy and Richard Thomas judging the beautiful Dahlias on display at the show Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024 Andy Dawson with his 38.59kg marrow that won 1st place in the Heaviest Marrow category of the Giant Vegetable Competition Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024 Jonathan Moseley putting the finishing touches to the main entrance at Newby Hall ready for the show Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales