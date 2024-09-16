IN PICTURES: Here are 21 photos from a blooming magnificent weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show featured a number of favourites including plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.
Here are some of the best pictures from a blooming brilliant weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
1. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024
Stephen Purvis with his 7.6kg giant onion that won 1st place in the Heaviest Onion category of the National Onion Championship Photo: Gerard Binks
2. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024
David Moloney, Stuart Clensy and Richard Thomas judging the beautiful Dahlias on display at the show Photo: Gerard Binks
3. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024
Andy Dawson with his 38.59kg marrow that won 1st place in the Heaviest Marrow category of the Giant Vegetable Competition Photo: Gerard Binks
4. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024
Jonathan Moseley putting the finishing touches to the main entrance at Newby Hall ready for the show Photo: Gerard Binks
