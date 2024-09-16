We take a look at 21 photos from a blooming magnificent weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower ShowWe take a look at 21 photos from a blooming magnificent weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show
We take a look at 21 photos from a blooming magnificent weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

IN PICTURES: Here are 21 photos from a blooming magnificent weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:04 GMT
The much-loved Harrogate Autumn Flower Show returned to the stunning grounds of Newby Hall near Ripon over the weekend.

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show featured a number of favourites including plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

Here are some of the best pictures from a blooming brilliant weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Stephen Purvis with his 7.6kg giant onion that won 1st place in the Heaviest Onion category of the National Onion Championship

1. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024

Stephen Purvis with his 7.6kg giant onion that won 1st place in the Heaviest Onion category of the National Onion Championship Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
David Moloney, Stuart Clensy and Richard Thomas judging the beautiful Dahlias on display at the show

2. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024

David Moloney, Stuart Clensy and Richard Thomas judging the beautiful Dahlias on display at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Andy Dawson with his 38.59kg marrow that won 1st place in the Heaviest Marrow category of the Giant Vegetable Competition

3. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024

Andy Dawson with his 38.59kg marrow that won 1st place in the Heaviest Marrow category of the Giant Vegetable Competition Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Jonathan Moseley putting the finishing touches to the main entrance at Newby Hall ready for the show

4. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2024

Jonathan Moseley putting the finishing touches to the main entrance at Newby Hall ready for the show Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RiponEnglandBritain
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice