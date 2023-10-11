News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 21 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla

IN PICTURES: Here are 21 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla

There are some truly incredible properties for sale across Harrogate and we take a look at some of the most expensive ones on the market.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST

Some of us can only dream of buying a property like these but who knows, one day you might get lucky and win big on the lottery.

Here we take a look at fifteen of the most expensive properties for sale on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

This eight bedroom and nine bathroom detached house is for sale with Savills for £8,000,000

1. Studley Park, Ripon

This eight bedroom and nine bathroom detached house is for sale with Savills for £8,000,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Savills for £5,950,000

2. Farnham, Knaresborough

This five bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Savills for £5,950,000 Photo: Zoopla

This seven bedroom and seven bathroom property is for sale with Craven-Holmes Estate Agents for £3,400,000

3. Arkendale Road, Ferrensby, Knaresborough

This seven bedroom and seven bathroom property is for sale with Craven-Holmes Estate Agents for £3,400,000 Photo: Zoopla

This nine bedroom and five bathroom detached house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £3,200,000

4. Beech Grove, Harrogate

This nine bedroom and five bathroom detached house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £3,200,000 Photo: Zoopla

