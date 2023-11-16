IN PICTURES: Here are 19 of the cheapest properties currently for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla
With house prices on the rise, we have taken a look at some of the cheapest properties in the Harrogate district that are currently available to buy.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT
Here we take a look at nineteen of the cheapest homes for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...
To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk
1 / 5