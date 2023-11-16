News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 19 of the cheapest properties currently for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla

With house prices on the rise, we have taken a look at some of the cheapest properties in the Harrogate district that are currently available to buy.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT

Here we take a look at nineteen of the cheapest homes for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £55,687

1. St Wilfrids Crescent, Ripon

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £55,687 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with William H Brown for £100,000

2. Belmont Road, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with William H Brown for £100,000 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £110,000

3. Franklin Square, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £110,000 Photo: Zoopla

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Newby James for £120,000

4. High Street, Knaresborough

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Newby James for £120,000 Photo: Zoopla

