IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a blooming fantastic weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show
The much-loved Harrogate Autumn Flower Show returned to the stunning grounds of Newby Hall near Ripon over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show featured a number of favourites including plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.
Here are some of the best pictures from a jam-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
