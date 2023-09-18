News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 photos from a blooming fantastic weekend at Newby Hall for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

The much-loved Harrogate Autumn Flower Show returned to the stunning grounds of Newby Hall near Ripon over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show featured a number of favourites including plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

Here are some of the best pictures from a jam-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

The Grand Floral Pavilion in all its glory filled with a variety of beautiful and colourful flowers

1. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2023

The Grand Floral Pavilion in all its glory filled with a variety of beautiful and colourful flowers Photo: Gerard Binks

Gareth Griffin with his world record-breaking giant onion weighing in at 8.97kg

2. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2023

Gareth Griffin with his world record-breaking giant onion weighing in at 8.97kg Photo: Gerard Binks

Visitors checking out the giant carrots on display in the Incredible Edible Pavilion

3. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2023

Visitors checking out the giant carrots on display in the Incredible Edible Pavilion Photo: Gerard Binks

Maxine Hall from Halls of Heddon with the flowers at her stall in the Grand Floral Pavilion

4. HARROGATE AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW 2023

Maxine Hall from Halls of Heddon with the flowers at her stall in the Grand Floral Pavilion Photo: Gerard Binks

