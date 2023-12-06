IN PICTURES: Exquisite country estate with the 'wow factor' has indoor pool and state of the art technology near Harrogate
Take a look inside this unique eight bedroom country-estate fresh to the market this week.
Eden Park is an intelligently designed property located just outside Harrogate, close to Follifoot and Spofforth village, and just moments away from the Yorkshire Dales.
The entire house has undergone a complete refurbishment programme using the finest materials and state of the art technology, which includes fittings that make Eden Park an energy efficient home.
The main house is also smart wired throughout the property and can be linked to smart technology.
The property is on sale at the guide price of £3,000,000 with Strutt & Parker, in Harrogate.
