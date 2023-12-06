Take a look inside this exquisite modern property which is guaranteed to give buyers the ‘wow factor’ when it comes to a bespoke, and contemporary living space.

Take a look inside this unique eight bedroom country-estate fresh to the market this week.

Eden Park is an intelligently designed property located just outside Harrogate, close to Follifoot and Spofforth village, and just moments away from the Yorkshire Dales.

The entire house has undergone a complete refurbishment programme using the finest materials and state of the art technology, which includes fittings that make Eden Park an energy efficient home.

The main house is also smart wired throughout the property and can be linked to smart technology.

The property is on sale at the guide price of £3,000,000 with Strutt & Parker, in Harrogate.

Follow this link for more information: https://www.zoopla.co.uk

1 . Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate The hallway leads onto an open plan kitchen/ living/dining room area with limestone flooring throughout, including a day room complete with a log burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate The kitchen loooffers 14 metres of bi-fold doors which link onto the patio and the unique indoor swimming pool. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate This light and airy living space offers a calm and relaxing area to unwind through the daylight hours. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales