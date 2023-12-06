News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
This exquisite property just outside Harrogate has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four reception rooms.This exquisite property just outside Harrogate has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four reception rooms.
This exquisite property just outside Harrogate has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

IN PICTURES: Exquisite country estate with the 'wow factor' has indoor pool and state of the art technology near Harrogate

Take a look inside this exquisite modern property which is guaranteed to give buyers the ‘wow factor’ when it comes to a bespoke, and contemporary living space.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:13 GMT

Take a look inside this unique eight bedroom country-estate fresh to the market this week.

Eden Park is an intelligently designed property located just outside Harrogate, close to Follifoot and Spofforth village, and just moments away from the Yorkshire Dales.

The entire house has undergone a complete refurbishment programme using the finest materials and state of the art technology, which includes fittings that make Eden Park an energy efficient home.

The main house is also smart wired throughout the property and can be linked to smart technology.

The property is on sale at the guide price of £3,000,000 with Strutt & Parker, in Harrogate.

Follow this link for more information: https://www.zoopla.co.uk

The hallway leads onto an open plan kitchen/ living/dining room area with limestone flooring throughout, including a day room complete with a log burner.

1. Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate

The hallway leads onto an open plan kitchen/ living/dining room area with limestone flooring throughout, including a day room complete with a log burner. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen loooffers 14 metres of bi-fold doors which link onto the patio and the unique indoor swimming pool.

2. Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate

The kitchen loooffers 14 metres of bi-fold doors which link onto the patio and the unique indoor swimming pool. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This light and airy living space offers a calm and relaxing area to unwind through the daylight hours.

3. Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate

This light and airy living space offers a calm and relaxing area to unwind through the daylight hours. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The 25-metre indoor pool has floor to ceiling windows overlooking the open countryside and south facing garden.

4. Haggs Road, Follifoot, Harrogate

The 25-metre indoor pool has floor to ceiling windows overlooking the open countryside and south facing garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateSpofforthYorkshire Dales