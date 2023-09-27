News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Exceptional period barn conversion with bespoke home cinema and integrated sound system in the stunning Nidderdale countryside

Take a look at this outstanding property conversion of two inter-linked period barns complete with a home cinema, and fully integrated sound system surrounded by uninterrupted views of Nidderdale.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Here is a stunning transformation of two period barns into a unique contemporary country home with unopposed views over the Dales’ countryside.

This unique property is for sale at a guide price of £2,750,000 with SavillsYork.

Ingleby Grange is an outstanding detached barn conversion set in a tranquil hillside in the desirable Nidderdale area.

The property has just over six acres of gardens and grounds and offers the very best of country living with a contemporary twist.

The main house incorporates two original stone barns which have been skilfully and imaginatively connected via a purpose built lower ground floor set into the natural slope of the land.

It also includes two stables and a separate garage block with a two bedroomed guest cottage and adjacent studio for guests.

The property boasts excellent eco credentials and a fully upgraded infrastructure for energy efficiency.

The property is also well placed for access to the Spa town of Harrogate (about ten miles) and the market town of Pateley Bridge (about four miles) including Skipton (about twenty miles), all with an excellent range of shops and services.

On one side and occupying an entire barn, is a fabulous contemporary Roundhouse Design kitchen with a large island and generous dining area.

Summerbridge, Harrogate

On one side and occupying an entire barn, is a fabulous contemporary Roundhouse Design kitchen with a large island and generous dining area.

The property has been meticulously and sympathetically remodelled and renovated by the current owners, using only the highest quality fixtures and fittings.

Summerbridge, Harrogate

The property has been meticulously and sympathetically remodelled and renovated by the current owners, using only the highest quality fixtures and fittings.

The property is wired with an integral sound system in the living room, kitchen, family room and terrace, including a modern home cinema.

Summerbridge, Harrogate

The property is wired with an integral sound system in the living room, kitchen, family room and terrace, including a modern home cinema.

The dining area has a vaulted ceiling showcasing the striking oak 'A frame' trusses and a large picture window/doors framing the propertie's uninterrupted views.

Summerbridge, Harrogate

The dining area has a vaulted ceiling showcasing the striking oak 'A frame' trusses and a large picture window/doors framing the propertie's uninterrupted views.

