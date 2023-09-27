IN PICTURES: Exceptional period barn conversion with bespoke home cinema and integrated sound system in the stunning Nidderdale countryside
Here is a stunning transformation of two period barns into a unique contemporary country home with unopposed views over the Dales’ countryside.
Ingleby Grange is an outstanding detached barn conversion set in a tranquil hillside in the desirable Nidderdale area.
The property has just over six acres of gardens and grounds and offers the very best of country living with a contemporary twist.
The main house incorporates two original stone barns which have been skilfully and imaginatively connected via a purpose built lower ground floor set into the natural slope of the land.
It also includes two stables and a separate garage block with a two bedroomed guest cottage and adjacent studio for guests.
The property boasts excellent eco credentials and a fully upgraded infrastructure for energy efficiency.
The property is also well placed for access to the Spa town of Harrogate (about ten miles) and the market town of Pateley Bridge (about four miles) including Skipton (about twenty miles), all with an excellent range of shops and services.