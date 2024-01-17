News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Contemporary Georgian farmhouse with original features and 26 acres in stunning Nidderdale

Take a look inside this beautifully renovated Georgian farmhouse with 26 acres of private Nidderdale landscape fresh to the market.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:31 GMT

The recently renovated farmhouse is for sale with Savills, in York, at the guide price of £1,900,000.

With six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and five reception rooms the property’s renovation was designed around a family home, which includes functional rooms for country living.

The property includes an impressive 26 acres of well maintained land in Nidderdale, now known as one of the UK’s National Landscapes.

Close to the popular villages of Dacre and Summerbridge, with a range of shops, pubs, and schools, it is also known by visitors as a popular area for enjoying the outdoor pursuits.

The property is close to the popular market town of Pateley Bridge (5 miles), and the Spa town of Harrogate (12 miles), all with a larger range of shops and facilities.

Take a look inside this sympathetically and extensively restored property - perfect for those looking to enjoy the privacy of the countryside.

For more information visit Zoopla on this link: https://www.zoopla.co.uk

Lanes Foot Farm is a substantial Georgian farmhouse which offers light and spacious accommodation over two floors.

