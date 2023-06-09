News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: 15 Properties fresh on the market this week in the Ripon area

Are you thinking about buying a new home? Check out these properties fresh on the market and ready for viewing.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST

Listed in order of price starting with the highest and most exclusive properties.

These 15 properties are new to the buyers market and for sale in the highly desirable Ripon area.

To find out more about these properties visit the Zoopla website at: https://www.zoopla.co.uk

A four bedrooms semi-detached house with two bathrooms for sale with Hunters at the guide price of £695,000

1. Magdalens Road, Ripon

A four bedrooms semi-detached house with two bathrooms for sale with Hunters at the guide price of £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

This 5 bedroom detached house has 2 bathrooms and is for sale with Hunters at the guide price of £550,000

2. Penny Lane, Ripon

This 5 bedroom detached house has 2 bathrooms and is for sale with Hunters at the guide price of £550,000 Photo: Zoopla

Four bedroom town house for sale with Harron Homes at the guide price of £384,995

3. Plot:138 - The Conisbrough at Doublegates Avenue, Ripon

Four bedroom town house for sale with Harron Homes at the guide price of £384,995 Photo: Zoopla

Four bedroom end terrace house for sale with Hunters for the guide price of £375,000

4. Darnborough Gate, Ripon

Four bedroom end terrace house for sale with Hunters for the guide price of £375,000 Photo: Zoopla

