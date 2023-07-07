IN PICTURES: 12 exquisite images of the highly revered poppy flower as shot by Ripon photographer Mike Smith
Take a look at these 12 stunning pictures of the red jewels currently in bloom across Ripon and Nidderdale as the power of the poppy grows deeper still.
Mike, 64, of Ripon, has retired and found new life as a photographer shooting wild flowers and landscapes while donating profits to local charities.
He has sold around £100,000 worth of images but now sells his work “reactively rather than pro-actively”.
He said: “I’ve had an interest in photography for around 15 years.
"My speciality is two-fold; landscapes and abstract flowers.
"I marketed my work as ‘photographic art for the home’ and produce canvas, conventional prints and gallery quality acrylic glass in sizes up to 36"x24".
“Since moving to Ripon from West Yorkshire five years ago I have produced a calendar of scenes in Ripon, with over a thousand sold to date, and 2024 is currently in production.
"Funds from the proceeds have been paid to local charities and this year I am supporting Ripon Community Link at Ripon Walled Garden where I volunteer regularly.”
To view and purchase Mike’s work, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Colouredimages