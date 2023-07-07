IN PICTURES: 12 exquisite images of the highly revered poppy flower as shot by Ripon photographer Mike Smith

Poppies are this season’s “frontline” flower flourishing in the wild along roadsides, covering Ripon and Nidderdale’s famously green landscapes, as these images by photographer Mike Smith show.

Take a look at these 12 stunning pictures of the red jewels currently in bloom across Ripon and Nidderdale as the power of the poppy grows deeper still.

Mike, 64, of Ripon, has retired and found new life as a photographer shooting wild flowers and landscapes while donating profits to local charities.

He has sold around £100,000 worth of images but now sells his work “reactively rather than pro-actively”.

He said: “I’ve had an interest in photography for around 15 years.

"My speciality is two-fold; landscapes and abstract flowers.

"I marketed my work as ‘photographic art for the home’ and produce canvas, conventional prints and gallery quality acrylic glass in sizes up to 36"x24".

“Since moving to Ripon from West Yorkshire five years ago I have produced a calendar of scenes in Ripon, with over a thousand sold to date, and 2024 is currently in production.

"Funds from the proceeds have been paid to local charities and this year I am supporting Ripon Community Link at Ripon Walled Garden where I volunteer regularly.”

To view and purchase Mike’s work, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Colouredimages

1 . The season of the poppy The 'frontline' wild flower known for its association to the battlefield is in full season as it blooms across North Yorkshire's landscapes and reaffirms the power of the poppy as a symbol for regeneration. Photo: Mike Smith Photography Photo Sales

2 . The season of the poppy The season of the poppy hits North Yorkshire colouring the famously picturesque landscapes with little red jewels. Photo: Mike Smith Photography Photo Sales

3 . The season of the poppy Poppies are widely known for their symbolic reference to Remembrance Sunday originally associated with the battlefields of WW1. Photo: Mike Smith Photography Photo Sales

4 . The season of the poppy However, the poppy is revered globally and valued by a variety of cultures and religions for all manner of reasons. Photo: Mike Smith Photography Photo Sales