Important ornithological works to be sold this month with guide price of £25,000-35,000

John Gould, The Birds of Great Britain – estimate: £25,000-35,000

A first edition copy of the landmark 19th century ornithological publication The Birds of Great Britain by John Gould is coming up for sale with an estimate of £25,000-35,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Celebrated for its scientific accuracy, artistic excellence and detailed life-like depictions, the five-volume work was published between 1862 and 1873 and features 367 hand-coloured lithographs depicting all the bird species in Britain that were known at the time.

Not only did it serve as they key reference for British ornithology, but it set the standard for natural history illustrations.

The volumes are sold with provenance from Almeric Hugh Paget, 1st Baron Queenborough (1861-1949), the British industrialist and politician, Birch Bernstein, and H.H. Henley, and the books will be offered in the Books, Maps and Manuscripts Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on August 22.

John Miller, An Illustration of the Sexual System of Linnaeus – estimate: £8,000-12,000

From lowly beginnings, John Gould (1804-1881) became the most celebrated British ornithologist of the 19th century, contributing enormously to ornithology and evolutionary science while amassing a personal fortune through his self-published and now highly prized folios.

Having worked first as a gardener, and then as a taxidermist, Gould would go on to publish an extraordinary 41 folios with over 3000 plates, as well as writing numerous scientific papers.

Gould would study, describe, and sketch the birds, before having his wife or later other artists such as Henry Constantine Richter, William Matthew Hart and Edward Lear complete the hand-coloured lithographs to his exact specifications.

The illustrations were beautifully and carefully executed, artistic yet naturalistic depictions of birds set among appropriate foliage.

Excerpt from Stafford Gaol Calendars of Prisoners – estimate: £3,000-5,000

A very good copy of the fine botanical work Illustratio Systematis Sexualis Linnaei…An Illustration of the Sexual System of Linnaeus by John Miller will be offered in the same sale with an estimate of £8,000-12,000.

Miller, born Johann Sebastian Mueller in Nuremberg, published the work in parts between 1770 and 1777, and the volume is filled with accurate and beautiful illustrations of the landmark system of Carl Linnaeus.

Indeed, Miller’s illustrations were sent to Linnaeus himself, who is said to have praised them.

The book was previously gifted to Ackworth School in Pontefract by Ellen Gurney, whose father-in-law, banker and philanthropist Samuel Gurney, owned West Ham Park, which was home to the botanical garden created by previous owner Dr. John Fothergill and where Miller collected the specimens for his work.

A further interesting lot in the sale is a group of 42 17th century Calendars of Prisoners from Stafford Gaol, which are offered with an estimate of £3,000-5,000.

Dating from between March 1661 and August 1688, the calendars list the details of prisoners and their charging.

Examples of some of the charges listed include: 'Elizabeth Woolley alias Bell of Elford in ye County of Stafford upon suspicion of having two husbands', and 'William Bullorke? for mourning Richard Burne Minister of Cannock by discharging a pistoll in the church', as well as four men accused of being Popish Priests, and charges of burglary, highway robbery, stealing livestock, counterfeiting coins, etc..

