Important Mouseman collection, with more Yorkshire Critters' pieces, head to auction

Workshop of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson - A Carved English Oak Stallion Group – estimate: £12,000-14,000

This October, one of the most important private collections of Mouseman to appear at Tennants’ will go under the hammer in the 20th Century Design Sale.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comprising over 40 lots of Mouseman and 10 lots by other Yorkshire Critter Carvers, the immaculate collection was carefully curated by Colin and Doreen Stott of West Yorkshire.

Farmers by trade, the Stotts began collecting in 1987 during a visit to North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There they discovered the renowned furniture maker Robert Thompson. This sparked their keen interest in finely crafted woodwork, and led to a remarkable collection of rare and distinctive pieces.

Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson, A Pair of English Oak Panelled Double Wardrobes, 1934 – estimate: £20,000-25,000

The couple went on to explore the work of the Yorkshire Critters influenced by Thompson’s legacy, each with their own unique hallmark.

Leading the collection is a very rare pair of English Oak Panelled Double Wardrobes, offered with an estimate of £20,000-25,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium). Beautifully patinated, each wardrobe is inscribed to the top with a Yorkshire rose, a Scottish thistle, and the date 1934.

An English Oak Panelled Dressing Chest and Mirror of small proportions from the 1930s is expected to sell for £6,000-8,000, and a very rare English Oak Carving of Fighting Stallions by Stan Dodds, one of the master craftsmen at the Workshop of Robert Thompson, carries an estimate of £12,000-14,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oak is extremely difficult to carve, and the intricate, delicate work is testament to the skill of Dodds, who later went on to carve under his own signature critter of a Woodpecker.

Christopher Dresser, section of An Electroplated Decanter – estimate: £5,000-7,000.

Many rare and early pieces of Mouseman from other private vendors will be on offer, too, the earliest being a very rare ‘Pre-Mouse’ English Oak 7’6” Refectory Table, which was commissioned by the Clay family of worsted manufacturers in Huddersfield in the 1920s (estimate: £2,000-3,000).

In contrast is a possibly unique diminutive English Oak Octagonal Table measuring just 29.5cm high, and probably made for a child (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

A 1929 English Oak Bureau commissioned by Thomas Mallen (1901-1982), owner and manager of R.C. Mallen Gentleman’s Outfitters in Vine Place, Sunderland, (estimate of £4,000-6,000), an English Burr Oak Club Fender dated 1951 and inscribed with the original owners’ initials (estimate: £2,000-3,000), and a circa 1980s English Oak Mantel Clock carved to either side with elephants (estimate: £3,000-5,000) are all expected to attract high levels of interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from Mouseman, other outstanding lots include the last ever pot made by Monica Young, master potter. Measuring almost 1.5m high, the pot will be offered with an estimate of £2,000-3,000.

Monica Young (1929-2004) was an extraordinary, self-taught potter who created monumental sculptural pots from her studio in Reeth, in the Yorkshire Dales.

An important Electroplated Decanter designed circa 1880 by the ‘Grandfather of Modern Design’ Dr. Christopher Dresser, (1834-1904), will be offered with an estimate of £5,000-7,000.

Made by Hukin and Heath, the decanter has an ivory handle and is sold with a CITES certificate deeming it a ‘pre-1918 item of outstanding high artistic value, cultural or historical value’ in accordance with the Ivory Act 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Dresser is considered the first industrial designer, who sought to produce beautiful, practical domestic ware for the machine age. Working as an independent designer for numerous manufacturers, he designed an extraordinary range of products from ceramics to metalware, which had key roles in the development of design in the 20th century.