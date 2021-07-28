There’s never been a better time to sell your home, with a strong demand for the right kind of property

A Ripon estate agent says the number one request from potential property buyers is for outdoor space, which she puts down to lockdown living.

Julie Mitchell, from Ripon-based Solo Property Management, says there’s never been a better time to sell your home, with a strong demand for the right kind of property.

A big upturn in people wanting to move into quieter villages, or to homes with outdoor space, together with people relocating from bigger cities is driving demand in and around Ripon.

Julie said: “People think of Ripon as a market town, and it is, but we also have a cathedral and that makes us a city. And more and more people are choosing to move out of the big cities, and either work from home, or commute from here by train to Leeds and London.

“The pandemic has shown people that it is possible to have a job that is based in a big city, but live in somewhere quieter. People are watching shows on TV that are showing the wonders of rural living, and places like Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Scotland are coming out on top.”

And she says that demand for properties is in both the rental and buying markets.

“People are really looking for that outside space, for somewhere that’s not on a noisy road or area and that can offer more tranquil living.”

And there’s a lot to recommend Ripon, and North Yorkshire in general. There’s the lovely market town centre, with a good range of independent shops, excellent schools for all ages, and the areas’ strong community feel, says Julie.

Solo Property Management covers a 15-mile radius of Ripon, and can help you sell your home, with fully accompanied viewings available seven days a week and evenings too, if required.

They also don’t tie sellers into any unreasonable contracts with large fees, instead offering a reliable, results-driven service which works for all parties.

Julie says the Catch 22 of this booming market is that sometimes there’s a difficulty finding a property to move to, whether people are stepping up in size, pooling resources with their parents to buy a much larger, shared space, or relocating from outside the region.

“We’re not like other estate agents, we don’t simply sell your home and leave you to it. We actively help you find your next home too.”

