How North Yorkshire housebuyers can use part exchange for hassle free moving
Most people are familiar with the concept of Part Exchange, effectively trading in your current home for a new one.
Samantha Corbett, Part Exchange Manager at Harron Homes Yorkshire, explains why her firm’s Part Exchange scheme is the perfect solution for a hassle-free move in North Yorkshire.
She says: “What stands out about Harron’s Part Exchange scheme is our team isn’t limited to purchasing specific types of properties. We are open to various types which other builders wouldn’t consider – leaseholds, apartments, listed buildings – and they don’t even have to be local to Harron. We can purchase anywhere in England. The obvious benefit of Part Exchange is that it cuts the chain, so it prevents buyers from having to rely on others to move successfully. It’s a very customer focused service, my role is designed to make everything as smooth as possible on their end. Not many builders have their own Part Exchange team, leaving customers to still deal with third parties.
“There’s a lot to be said for the level of security Part Exchange offers too. Not only does it remove the need to negotiate offers, but it means there’s no concern with the sale falling through later down the line since selling to Harron doesn’t rely on us securing a mortgage.”
