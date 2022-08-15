Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But within this there is the hottest, or most sought-after, part – what might be called the “Platinum Triangle” – between Harewood, Follifoot and Linton. Lying roughly between the rivers Crimple and Wharfe, and encompassing villages such as Spofforth, Sicklinghall and Kirkby Overblow, it combines rural beauty with proximity to urban amenities to an arguably unsurpassed degree.

Pretty Follifoot is dotted with reminders of its history, including a ninth-century Anglo-Saxon cross and a rare 17th-century animal pound. Nevertheless, it’s still very much a “living” village, with a shop and post-office, two pubs, riding centre, primary school (Good, Ofsted 2019) sports clubs, village hall and church.

Manor Cottage, Main Street, Follifoot - guide price £900,000 with Verity Frearson, 01423 562531.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spofforth, between Harrogate and Wetherby, has a ruined “castle”, two pubs, primary school (Good, Ofsted 2017), and some fantastic sporting facilities.

Linton, at the southern end of Wetherby’s golf course, is an exclusive village with some large, beautiful homes and one of the best pubs in the area: the cosy, 460-year-old Windmill Inn.

Sicklinghall, just up the road, also has a good pub, the 16th-century Scotts Arms, as well as a well-thought-of primary school (Good, Ofsted 2018).

Kirkby Overblow has a pub, The Shoulder of Mutton, primary school (Good, Ofsted 2017), and even an award-winning ladieswear shop. The village also commands breath-taking views across the lower Wharfe Valley towards Almscliffe Crag to the west and the ruins of Harewood Castle to the south.

Lime Kiln House, Trip Lane, Linton - guide price £1.1m with Beadnall Copley, 01937 580850.

The following three properties all lie within this Platinum Triangle and all are currently for sale.

In Linton, Lime Kiln House is a spacious family home with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, reception hall, dining kitchen, utility room, four reception rooms and an orangery. Outside, there is a tiered rear garden with large patio area and stone steps leading up to a paved garden with ornamental pond. Down the driveway to the front are three linked double garages, all with additional parking in front.

Incidentally, if you like the location but not the house, check out Spring House next door, which is also for sale, for £1.395m with Furnell Residential.

Cherry Tree Cottage, Beech Lane, Spofforth - guide price £435,000 with Verity Frearson, 01423 562531.

In Follifoot, Manor Cottage must be one of the most characterful properties currently for sale in our area. Believed to date from 1681, it was converted into a single house from two cottages in 2008, and has since been comprehensively updated, with new electrics, central heating, windows, doors and roof.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, dining kitchen, utility room, sitting room and snug, and outside there is a back garden, off-street parking and a large detached stone-built garage.