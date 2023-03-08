Housebuilder welcomes visitors to explore three storey living at Ripon development

Harron Homes is encouraging those aiming to move onto or up the property ladder in North Yorkshire to visit Bishop’s Glade, its sought-after development in Ripon, for the launch of the three-storey Conisbrough viewhome on Saturday March 11.Visitors on the day will be able to enjoy a grazing board and prosecco while exploring the four-bedroom home.

The Conisbrough offers versatile living as a four-bedroom home split over three floors.

On the first floor is the spacious living room, with a stunning south-facing balcony overlooking the tranquil woodlands – the perfect spot to enjoy that prosecco and to make the most of the British sunshine. The main bedroom, with the luxury of a private en-suite is also located on the first floor, while the other three bedrooms are found on the second floor, along with the family bathroom.

Conisbrough Red Brick

The modern fitted kitchen and dining area makes the most of its position at the rear of the ground floor, with French doors that open out onto the garden. There is also a downstairs cloakroom accessed from the hallway, and an integral garage.

Bishop’s Glade is set in the stunning cathedral city of Ripon, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. This bustling city is steeped in history and is home to a thriving marketplace as well as an abundance of independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire said, “We aim to cater to a variety of families with our range of home layouts, and the three-storey style complements many lifestyles.“If that concept suits you and your family, or you’d like to view the other options we have available, don’t hesitate to visit our new viewhome where our sales team is happy to assist!”