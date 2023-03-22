High interest in traditional ceramics and furniture at Spring sale
ppp
vvvv
Strong prices across
the board were achieved in Tennants Auctioneers’ Spring Sale on
18th March, with good results for traditional ceramics and
furniture reflecting encouraging levels of interest. The curated sale
had been kept to a slightly smaller offering, ensuring a focus was
kept on the top lots across all the sections in the sale which were
reflected in the buoyant results.
It was a particularly
good sale for British and European ceramics, proved when a Sèvres
Porcelain Etrusque Tea Service made in 1827 sold for £35,000 (plus
buyer’s premium). Very finely painted, it sold for over ten times
the bottom estimate. From good private collections in the sale came a
Meissen Porcelain Cris de Paris Figure of the Lottery Seller, which
sold for £5,000, a Whieldon-Type Creamware Bull-Baiting Group made
circa 1770, which sold for £1,500, and an English Delft Blue Dash
Charger, probably made circa 1690 in Brislington, which sold for
£2,800 despite repairs. The latter was from the Estate of Stephen
Hamilton Rawlings of Scarborough, from which a large collection of
Toby Jugs was also offered. Sold in fourteen lots, the jugs sold well
throughout, with the top lot being a Yorkshire Prattware Toby Jug,
made circa 1810, which sold for £1,800.
Notable results from
other sections of the sale included a Chinese Porcelain YenYen Vase
of the Kangxi period, which sold for £11,000, an English
Enamel-Mounted Gold Box and Cover made circa 1780, which sold for
£3,200, and a Fine Ghom Silk Carpet from Central Iran, which sold
for £4,800. Highlights of the clocks in the sale included a rare
Blue Guilloche Enamel Bell Push Timepiece, signed Cartier and made
circa 1930 (sold for £7,000), and a circa 1730 Ebony Veneered
Quarter Chiming Table Clock by William Webster of Exchange Alley,
London (sold for £4,200). Unusual lots in the sale included two late
19th century green sea turtle shells, pained with coats of
arms of the Tyerman family and the Warren family, which sold for
£4,000, and a 16th Century Mexican Feather Mosaic
Picture, which sold for £18,000. Having flourished as an Aztec art
form in pre-Columbian Mexico, the Spanish colonists prevented the
Amantecas, or feather artists, from continuing to produce their
traditional indigenous subjects, however they did encourage them to
produce Christian subjects. In the 16th century many such pieces were
sent to Europe to show the quality of this exotic art and also to
represent the progress made in the conversion of the New World to
Christianity.
Good quality and
traditional 18th Century furniture was much in demand,
with a late 18th Century George III Chippendale Style
Mahogany and Oak-Lined Chest on Chest selling for £15,000 against an
estimate of £2,000-3,000. An early 18th Century Queen
Anne Walnut, Featherbanded and Crossbanded Bureau Bookcase also sold
well at £4,800, a late 18th Century George III Mahogany
Library Desk in the manner of Gillows sold for £6,000, and a George
III Carved Mahogany Gainsborough-Style Library Chair sold for £4,800.
Dating from the 19th
century were a fine Gillow & Co Exhibition Quality Victorian
Specimen Wood, Marquetry, parquetry and Gilt Metal-Mounted Side
Cabinet that sold for £9,000, and a Gillows of Lancaster &
London early 19th Century Mahogany Serving Table that sold
for £3,200. Engendering much interest too, was a Pair of Late 19th
Century Japanese Shibayama, Hardwood and Parcel-Gilt Two-Fold
Dressing Screens of the Meiji period, which sold for £6,800.
The sale achieved a
total hammer price of £406,065 with an 80% sold rate for 373 lots.
Full sale results
are available on our website: www.tennants.co.uk