High interest in traditional ceramics and furniture at Spring sale

A Sèvres Porcelain Etrusque Tea Service, 1827 – Sold for £35,000

Strong prices across

the board were achieved in Tennants Auctioneers’ Spring Sale on

A Mexican Feather Mosaic Picture, 16th Century – Sold for £18,000

18th March, with good results for traditional ceramics and

furniture reflecting encouraging levels of interest. The curated sale

had been kept to a slightly smaller offering, ensuring a focus was

kept on the top lots across all the sections in the sale which were

Section of a George III Chippendale Style Mahogany and Oak-Lined Chest on Chest, late 18th Century - £15,000

reflected in the buoyant results.

It was a particularly

good sale for British and European ceramics, proved when a Sèvres

Porcelain Etrusque Tea Service made in 1827 sold for £35,000 (plus

buyer’s premium). Very finely painted, it sold for over ten times

the bottom estimate. From good private collections in the sale came a

Meissen Porcelain Cris de Paris Figure of the Lottery Seller, which

sold for £5,000, a Whieldon-Type Creamware Bull-Baiting Group made

circa 1770, which sold for £1,500, and an English Delft Blue Dash

Charger, probably made circa 1690 in Brislington, which sold for

£2,800 despite repairs. The latter was from the Estate of Stephen

Hamilton Rawlings of Scarborough, from which a large collection of

Toby Jugs was also offered. Sold in fourteen lots, the jugs sold well

throughout, with the top lot being a Yorkshire Prattware Toby Jug,

made circa 1810, which sold for £1,800.

Notable results from

other sections of the sale included a Chinese Porcelain YenYen Vase

of the Kangxi period, which sold for £11,000, an English

Enamel-Mounted Gold Box and Cover made circa 1780, which sold for

£3,200, and a Fine Ghom Silk Carpet from Central Iran, which sold

for £4,800. Highlights of the clocks in the sale included a rare

Blue Guilloche Enamel Bell Push Timepiece, signed Cartier and made

circa 1930 (sold for £7,000), and a circa 1730 Ebony Veneered

Quarter Chiming Table Clock by William Webster of Exchange Alley,

London (sold for £4,200). Unusual lots in the sale included two late

19th century green sea turtle shells, pained with coats of

arms of the Tyerman family and the Warren family, which sold for

£4,000, and a 16th Century Mexican Feather Mosaic

Picture, which sold for £18,000. Having flourished as an Aztec art

form in pre-Columbian Mexico, the Spanish colonists prevented the

Amantecas, or feather artists, from continuing to produce their

traditional indigenous subjects, however they did encourage them to

produce Christian subjects. In the 16th century many such pieces were

sent to Europe to show the quality of this exotic art and also to

represent the progress made in the conversion of the New World to

Christianity.

Good quality and

traditional 18th Century furniture was much in demand,

with a late 18th Century George III Chippendale Style

Mahogany and Oak-Lined Chest on Chest selling for £15,000 against an

estimate of £2,000-3,000. An early 18th Century Queen

Anne Walnut, Featherbanded and Crossbanded Bureau Bookcase also sold

well at £4,800, a late 18th Century George III Mahogany

Library Desk in the manner of Gillows sold for £6,000, and a George

III Carved Mahogany Gainsborough-Style Library Chair sold for £4,800.

Dating from the 19th

century were a fine Gillow & Co Exhibition Quality Victorian

Specimen Wood, Marquetry, parquetry and Gilt Metal-Mounted Side

Cabinet that sold for £9,000, and a Gillows of Lancaster &

London early 19th Century Mahogany Serving Table that sold

for £3,200. Engendering much interest too, was a Pair of Late 19th

Century Japanese Shibayama, Hardwood and Parcel-Gilt Two-Fold

Dressing Screens of the Meiji period, which sold for £6,800.

The sale achieved a

total hammer price of £406,065 with an 80% sold rate for 373 lots.

Full sale results