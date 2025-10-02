High demand for quality pieces in jewellery, watches and silver sale

A Pair of Emerald and Diamond Cluster Earrings – sold for £2,000

The Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on September 13 saw a very busy saleroom, which helped the jewellery section achieve an impressive selling rate of 95 per cent.

Unusual gemstones saw particularly high levels of interest. This was reflected in the strong results, well above pre-sale estimates, seen for the likes of a Green Garnet Ring (sold for £1,500), a Green Zircon Ring (sold for £650), a Green Tourmaline Ring (sold for £450), and an 18 Carat Rose Gold Morganite and Diamond Ring (sold for £380).

Earrings appear to be popular on the secondary market at present, with some extraordinary hammer prices for earrings seen in this sale.

A highlight was a Pair of Emerald and Diamond Cluster Earrings, which sold for £2,000 and cemented the popularity of good quality emeralds this year.

A Victorian Silver Novelty Mustard Pot and Spoon modelled as an Owl – sold for £1,800

Also performing well against estimate with good levels of pre-sale interest, were a Pair of 18 Carat Gold Cultured Pearl and Diamond Earrings (sold for £700), a Pair of Split Pearl and Diamond Cluster Earrings (sold for £1,100), and a Pair of Sapphire and Diamond Cluster Earrings (sold for £420).

As ever, lots by named jewellery makers were in demand, and a stylish 18 Carat Gold Diamond Ring by Ben Rosenfeld sailed past its estimate (sold for £1,600).

A house record price for a single strand cultured pearl necklace without supplementary gems was achieved for a Mikimoto Cultured Pearl Necklace, which sold for £2,500.

The quality pieces by Mikimoto, together with their good reputation, helped achieve a hammer price ten times the mid-estimate. Other lots of note included those made by Fope, such as the highly contested 18 Carat Gold Necklace (sold for £2,500), and a Pair of 18 Carat Gold Hoop Earrings (sold for £800).

A 17th Century Alarm Verge Pocket Watch by Fonnereau of Rochelle – sold for £1,000

A French Ruby-Set Gold Compact made by Cartier in the early 20th century led the silver and objects of vertu in the sale, selling for £3,100.

Performing well, too, was a George III Silver Two-Handled Cup made in 1773 by Sebastian and James Crespell of London (sold for £1,400), a George VI Silver Rose-Bowl made in 1941 by Reid and Sons of London (sold for £2,500), and a charming Victorian Silver Novelty Mustard Pot and Spoon modelled as an Owl made in 1848 by Charles Thomas Fox and George Fox of London (sold for £1,800).

A large private collection of caddy spoons included a group lot of Two George III Scottish Provincial Silver Caddy Spoons, one by William Hannay of Paisley and one by Robert Naughten of Inverness, which sold for £380.

One notable theme of the sale was the high prices seen for pocket watches.

Heading the sale was an 1877 18 Carat Gold Full Hunter Pocket Watch and Chain by Edward Ashley of Clerkenwell (sold for £4,700), a 1902 18 Carat Gold Full Hunter Pocket Watch by J.W. Benson (sold for £3,800), and a 17th Century Alarm Verge Pocket Watch by Fonnereau of Rochelle (sold for £1,000).

Among the wristwatches were a Universal ‘Golden Shadow’ 18 Carat Gold Automatic Wristwatch (sold for £4,400), and a 1940s Gold Filled and Steel Rectangular Wristwatch by Rolex (sold for £1,400).

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £247,890 with a 93 per cent sold rate for 473 lots.

Full sale results are online at: www.tennants.co.uk