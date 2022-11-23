Here are 15 of the most expensive houses for sale in the Harrogate district according to Zoopla

News you can trust since 1836
There are some truly incredible and stunning properties for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at the most expensive ones that are currently available to buy.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago

Some of us can only dream of buying a property like these but who knows, one day you might get lucky and win big on the lottery.

Here we take a look at fifteen of the most expensive houses for sale on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

1. Arkendale Road, Ferrensby, Knaresborough

This seven bedroom and seven bathroom property is for sale with Craven Holmes Estate Agents for £3,400,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Beech Grove, Harrogate

This nine bedroom and five bathroom detached house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £3,200,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Swan Road, Harrogate

This six bedroom and seven bathroom detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £2,750,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Lund House Green, Harrogate

This four bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2,100,000

Photo: Zoopla

