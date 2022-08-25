News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at the most expensive houses that are currently for sale in Harrogate

Here are 12 of the most expensive houses for sale in Harrogate according to Zoopla

There are some truly incredible properties for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at the most expensive ones that are currently available to buy.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:15 pm

Some of us can only dream of buying a property like these but who knows, one day you might get lucky and win big on the lottery.

Here we take a look at twelve of the most expensive houses for sale on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

1. Beech Grove, Harrogate

Detached 9 bedroom and 5 bathroom house priced at £4,500,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Stonesfield House, Pannal, Harrogate

Detached 5 bedroom house priced at £2,850,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Swan House, Harrogate

Detached 6 bedroom house priced at £2,750,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Nidd, Harrogate

Detached 9 bedroom and 5 bathroom house priced at £2,500,000

Photo: Zoopla

