Harrogate’s property prices keep on rising

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 7.1% annual growth.

The average Harrogate house price in February was £324,854, Land Registry figures show. This is in comparison to a Yorkshire and the Humber average of £198,599, and a UK average of £276,755. Over the month, the rise was similar to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 1.2%, but Harrogate outperformed the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole. Over the last year, the average sale price in Harrogate rose by £22,000 – putting the area 19th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

However, buyers paid more for properties in Harrogate than anywhere else in Yorkshire and the Humber in February. The average price paid would buy 2.5 homes in Hull (£128,000), at the other end of the scale.