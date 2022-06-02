Harrogate developer reveals interior trends that are IN and those that are OUT

The study by McCarthy Stone found that today’s over 65s in Yorkshire are after top spec home security systems (a must for 49 percent), electric vehicle charging points (42 percent), Alexa (47 percent) and hive heating (35 percent). They also want walk-in wardrobes (50 percent), wet rooms (56 percent), kitchen islands (43 percent), wine fridges (32 percent) and modern art on the walls (18 percent).

On the flip side, as many as 76 percent said fluffy toilet seat covers were old-hat, while 73 percent cannot stand avocado bathrooms suites, and 62 percent would rather have a fashionable blind than a net curtain. And forget upholstered floral print furniture - 39 percent of those polled want a home full of houseplants, hanging pendant lights (12 percent), and a minimalist kitchen (29 percent).

Fiona Brookes, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “This research shows how today’s over 65s in Yorkshire & the Humberside are favouring stylish home environments they can tailor to their modern and vibrant lifestyles.”