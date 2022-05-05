Harrogate buyers reminded that Help to Buy initiative will end in March 2023

David Thomas, sales director at Tilia Homes, which has developments in North Yorkshire, said: “The Help to Buy equity loan scheme, in all its variations, has proven hugely popular with the latest data revealing that more than 346,000 homes have been purchased since its inception. The updated version was launched last year and aims to help first-time buyers in England access affordable mortgages by allowing them to borrow up to 20% of the value of the property, or up to 40% in London, on an interest-free loan for the first five years. We’re proud to offer Help to Buy at the majority of our developments and have handed over the keys to many first-time homeowners since its inception.”