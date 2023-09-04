News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Two children and woman killed following collision between Harrogate and Ripon
Police launch appeal after cash stolen during knifepoint robbery in Harrogate
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

From giant onions to colossal cabbages Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is set to return shortly

The details of this year’s family-friendly Harrogate Autumn Flower Show have been unveiled with less than two weeks until the annual event returns.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST

Taking place in the glorious setting of Newby Hall and Gardens between Friday, September 15 and Sunday, September 17, up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend across the three days

The first day of the 2023 show at one of England’s finest stately homes will also share the spotlight with the birthday of famous British crime writer Agatha Christie but forget cakes and candles, the event will be celebrating this anniversary in floral style.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Introducing "The Blooms of Deception," a dazzling display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie's ingenious tales of intrigue and suspense.

The long-anticipated return of the National Vegetable Society’s National Championships to the show is sure to be a highlight of Harrogate Autumn Flower Show. The photograph shows Phil Gomersall viewing the giant onions last year. (Picture Gerard Binks)The long-anticipated return of the National Vegetable Society’s National Championships to the show is sure to be a highlight of Harrogate Autumn Flower Show. The photograph shows Phil Gomersall viewing the giant onions last year. (Picture Gerard Binks)
The long-anticipated return of the National Vegetable Society’s National Championships to the show is sure to be a highlight of Harrogate Autumn Flower Show. The photograph shows Phil Gomersall viewing the giant onions last year. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Most Popular

The opulent principal rooms of the Grade I listed Newby Hall, will become the canvas for a floral narrative straight off the pages of a murder mystery novel.

A host of talented florists including celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley and award-winning florist Helen James will create enigmatic floral installations depicting book titles that have been inspired by the crime writing greats, the world of horticulture and the apt setting at Newby.

Visitors will delve into a thrilling world of mystery in floral form with our sleuth extraordinaire, Detective Rufus Smythe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other highlights of the forthcoming Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will include:

On the lawn between the fine architecture of Newby Hall and the beautiful rural backdrop towards the river Ure, there will be a collaboration between Landmark Collective and Yorkshire Gardens Trust – an epic Landscape Installation of a giant map of Yorkshire covering 1,000m.

The long-anticipated return of the National Vegetable Society’s National Championships to the show, with dozens of categories showcasing the very best in quality produce, including colossal cabbages, monumental marrows and bigger than big beetroots.

Visitors to the show will also be treated to a packed programme of live talks and demos on food across three live stages

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A host of specialist plant nurseries and societies in the Grand Floral Pavilion.

Early bird tickets are available now offering great savings on ticket prices.

For tickets, visit: https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Related topics:GardensEngland