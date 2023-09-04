From giant onions to colossal cabbages Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is set to return shortly

Taking place in the glorious setting of Newby Hall and Gardens between Friday, September 15 and Sunday, September 17, up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend across the three days

The first day of the 2023 show at one of England’s finest stately homes will also share the spotlight with the birthday of famous British crime writer Agatha Christie but forget cakes and candles, the event will be celebrating this anniversary in floral style.

Introducing "The Blooms of Deception," a dazzling display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie's ingenious tales of intrigue and suspense.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The long-anticipated return of the National Vegetable Society’s National Championships to the show is sure to be a highlight of Harrogate Autumn Flower Show. The photograph shows Phil Gomersall viewing the giant onions last year. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The opulent principal rooms of the Grade I listed Newby Hall, will become the canvas for a floral narrative straight off the pages of a murder mystery novel.

A host of talented florists including celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley and award-winning florist Helen James will create enigmatic floral installations depicting book titles that have been inspired by the crime writing greats, the world of horticulture and the apt setting at Newby.

Visitors will delve into a thrilling world of mystery in floral form with our sleuth extraordinaire, Detective Rufus Smythe.

Other highlights of the forthcoming Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will include:

On the lawn between the fine architecture of Newby Hall and the beautiful rural backdrop towards the river Ure, there will be a collaboration between Landmark Collective and Yorkshire Gardens Trust – an epic Landscape Installation of a giant map of Yorkshire covering 1,000m.

The long-anticipated return of the National Vegetable Society’s National Championships to the show, with dozens of categories showcasing the very best in quality produce, including colossal cabbages, monumental marrows and bigger than big beetroots.

Visitors to the show will also be treated to a packed programme of live talks and demos on food across three live stages

A host of specialist plant nurseries and societies in the Grand Floral Pavilion.