Former Ripon care home Skell Lodge goes on the market for £1.25m

Skell Lodge - which is being marketed by Dacre, Son & Hartley - is already attracting high levels of interest from investors and developers.

With a guide price of £1.25 million, the substantial residence covers more than 8,500 sq ft in total and boasts more than 20 bedrooms.

The main building extends to 6,800 sq ft, which excludes its large basement and roof voids, and a former coach house has been converted into three, one bedroom apartments for the over 55s. A private driveway leads to a detached garage with ornamental gardens whilst a shared drive leads to a neighbouring property and a rear courtyard accommodating the coach house, covered parking and external storage.

Finally, there is a front carriage driveway and ornamental borders where additional parking could be created.

South Crescent is one of Ripon’s most sought after addresses, with a variety of substantial detached properties with a delightful wooded area to the front of the property, whilst being very convenient for the city’s varied amenities. The property is within easy walking distance of the city centre.

Ripon offers a wide variety of shops, services and leisure and recreational facilities, as well as schooling for primary and secondary ages including Ripon Grammar school.

Dan Rice, from Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office, said: “Skell Lodge offers clear potential to be transformed into a standout apartment scheme, subject to planning permissions. The buildings have been well-maintained and are full of charm and character, which a creative developer could do something very special with.

“In addition, the property has the added benefit of being in one of Ripon’s most popular and sought-after tree-lined streets, less than half a mile from Ripon Cathedral, and within a 10-minute drive of both the A1M and Fountains Abbey in The Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. As a result, it’s a very rare opportunity that will attract high levels of interest.”