Former pub in Burnt Yates converted into £2.6m collection of homes

New life has been breathed into the site of the New Inn public house and hotel in the rural village of Burnt Yates, seven miles north west of Harrogate and nestling within the Nidderdale area of outstanding natural beauty.

The bespoke collection of just eight homes has been launched to market this week through the Harrogate and Ripon estate agent Linley & Simpson, with prices starting at £305,000.

Three years after it called last orders for the final time, the landmark building – which dates back more than two centuries - has been converted into four two and three-bedroom homes. A further four new-build homes have been created in its grounds which occupy a charming position, adjoining open countryside.

Each property comes with a well-appointed specification, flooring to the ground floor and bathrooms, along with a private rear garden and two allocated parking spaces.

Director of Land and New Homes at Linley & Simpson, David Waddington, said: “The New Inn first opened its doors as a hostelry in 1810 when George III was on the throne, and has been carefully and sympathetically converted.

“The original beams have been preserved by the developer, ensuring that the full character and cosy charm of the converted inn remains.

“The new-build homes, all comprising three bedrooms, maintain the development’s cottage kerb appeal having been built from Yorkshire stone.

“The development as a whole is in a charming position, adjoining open countryside.

“Burnt Yates is the quintessential North Yorkshire country village, just 10 miles from the Yorkshire Dales National Park, yet with the gateway of the A61 nearby.”

This is the latest collection of new homes brought to life by North Yorkshire’s Cooper & Westgate, an independent housebuilder with a 20-year track-record of developments.