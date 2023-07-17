First World War lots create great interest in Militaria and Ethnographica Sale

The Military Cross awarded to Second Lieutenant William Gilbert Dyer of the Durham Light Infantry for conspicuous gallantry and devotion of duty, when leading his platoon in France in 1918, sold for £900.

Further interesting bladed weapons that sold well included an unusual European Pole Axe, with a retractable additional blade (sold for £550), and an Imperial Russian Model 1881 Type Shashka, which sold for nearly 10 times the bottom estimate at £1,100.

The vendor’s grandfather was a Lieutenant with the Royal Naval Reserve in the First World War, working with the White Russians to protect supplies from falling into German or Bolshevik hands.

A 19th Century Indian Talwar sold for £3,800 plus buyer’s premium in Tennants Auctioneers’ Militaria and Ethnographica Sale on June 28. With a curved steel blade, and gold koftgari decoration, the sword was sold alongside an Indian Dagger and a Pulwar from the same era.

The Royal Navy seized the Russian cruiser ‘Askold’ in Kola Bay in 1918, which was subsequently commissioned as HMS Glory. The Lieutenant was on board the ship in 1918-1919 and acquired the sword at this time.

Further lots of First World War interest included a Military Cross awarded to Second Lieutenant William Gilbert Dyer of the Durham Light Infantry for conspicuous gallantry and devotion of duty, leading his platoon forward no less than three times and causing heavy casualties to the enemy during very severe fighting in France in 1918 (sold for £900).

Originally from West Hartlepool, Lieutenant Dyer was in Canada when the war broke out, and after being rejected from the Canadian Army returned to the UK to enlist.

Three First World War Anti-Zeppelin Flechettes or Aerial Darts sold for £400, and a rare First World War Tank Driver’s Leather Helmet by Hobson and Son (London) Ltd sold well at £1,600.

A Rare First World War Tank Driver’s Leather Helmet by Hobson & Son (London) Ltd sold for £1,600.

A good private collection of Prussian and German Pickelhaubes and other helmets sold well throughout; highlights of the collection included a Prussian Cuirassier’s Lobster Tail Pickelhaube by Schulz & Holdefleiss of Berlin (sold for £600), and a Prussian Garde Pioneer EM’s Kugelhelm (sold for £650).

Also of interest in the sale was a rare inert mortar shell, which was sold alongside three Officer’s Training Corps Swagger Sticks and further items of militaria for £1,300.

A large collection of 20th century whistles sold for £900, and a 19th century Fijian I Ula Tavatava (throwing club) sold for £600.

Among the antique guns in the sale, a mid-17th century German Wheel-lock Sporting Gun sold for £1,800, and a Brace of 19th Century Percussion Travelling Pistols by Kavenagh of Dublin sold for £1150.