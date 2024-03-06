'First watch worn on the moon' leads fine jewellery, watches and silver sale

A Fine and Rare 1969 18 Carat Gold Omega Speedmaster, to Commemorate the Apollo XI Moon Landing, has an estimate of £10,000-15,000.

This reference watch was Omega’s first ever 18 carat gold Speedmaster and was produced in a limited edition of 1014, of which the present example is numbered 690.

From the 1014 pieces made, numbers one and two were given to President Nixon and Vice President Agnew.

Legendary astronauts such as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin received edition numbers between three to 32, whilst 33 to 1000 were offered to the public for sale and 1001 to 1014 went to the Apollo 14 and 17 crews and other personalities.

A Pair of Portuguese Silver-Gilt Seven-Light Candelabra, by Mergulhão, Lisbon, 20th Century – estimate: £7,000-10,000

The striking original features on this watch include the burgundy-coloured bezel and case back which is engraved in red writing ‘Omega Speedmaster - Apollo XI 1969, The First Watch Worn on the Moon’.

Another fine vintage watch in the sale, dating from 1967, is a Rolex GMT Master ‘Pepsi Bezel’ (reference 1675) with original paperwork (estimate: £6,000-8,000).

Modern luxury watches in the sale include such highlights as a fine 2002 Patek Philippe lady’s 18 carat rose gold ‘Twenty-4’ watch (reference 4908/30R-011), which is offered with an estimate of £12,000-15,000, and a Chopard lady’s 18 carat white gold, diamond and pink diamond ‘Happy Diamonds’ watch made in 2010 (reference 13/9018-405), with an estimate of £7,000-9,000.

Also of interest is a good 18 carat gold half hunter pocket watch by Patek Philippe & Co, Geneve (est: £2,000-3,000), which comes with provenance from Dutton Manor, Lancashire. The watch was retailed by A.H. Rodanet of Paris circa 1875 and is signed with both maker’s and retailer’s marks.

​An Art Deco Colombian Emerald, Diamond & Onyx Brooch – estimate: £7,000-10,000

The jewellery section of the sale offers a good mix of period jewellery and impressive modern statement pieces as well as those made by leading names in jewellery design.

Among the period pieces in the sale is an Art Deco Colombian Emerald, Diamond and Onyx Brooch, featuring an 11.40 carat emerald-cut emerald. Offered with an estimate of £7,000-10,000, the brooch comes with a report from the Gemmological Certification Services.

From the same era is an Art Deco Diamond Bracelet with old-cut and eight-cut diamonds totalling approximately nine carat in weight set in three geometric panels (estimate: £4,000-6,000).

A Victorian Ruby, Diamond and Pearl convertible Brooch and Pendant is offered with an estimate of £1,500-2,000, and a circa 1920s Multi Gem-Set Evening Purse with diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires and opals set in the clasp carries an estimate of £6,000-8,000.

With provenance from Dutton Manor, Lancashire, is an Early 20th Century Diamond Solitaire Ring, in a case by Garrard and Co Ltd (estimate: £12,000-18,000).

Fine diamonds in the sale include a Diamond Ring with a pear cut diamond weighting 5.01 carat (estimate: £30,000-40,000), and a Pair of Diamond and Solitaire Earrings with old cut stones totalling an estimated diamond weight of 5.70 carat (estimate: £10,000-15,000).

Further notable lots include a Diamond Pendant on Chain by Tiffany in the form of a Key (estimate: £1,000-1,500), a Pair of 18 Carat Rose Gold Diamond Drop Earrings by Hirsh of London (estimate: £1,000-1,500), and a Pair of ‘Happy Diamond’ Earrings by Chopard (estimate: £1,200-1,500).

From a Private Collection of Asian Art and European Antiques, the majority of which are being sold in the Spring Fine Sale on the same day, are a Pair of Portuguese Silver-Gilt Seven-Light Candelabra by Mergulhão of Lisbon (estimate: £7,000-10,000).

These fine 20th century candlesticks, which were sold by Asprey of New Bond Street in 1979, are made after a pair supplied by François-Thomas Germain in 1757-8 to King José I of Portugal.

Another impressive highlight of the silver section is an Edward VII Silver Wine Cistern and Stand, made by Barker Brothers of Birmingham in 1904 as the trophy for the Memorial Plate of the Late William Watt Esq., run at Beverley Races in 1905 (estimate: £6,000-8,000).

According to the inscription, the race was won by Winterfold, owned by Mr C.F. Elsey, trained by Mr W.E. Elsey and ridden by E. Wheatley.

Hailing from a private collection is a small group of Elizabeth I seal-top spoons, which together once formed the prize for the Newbury Coronation Cup.

The spoons, which were all retailed by Hancocks and Co. of London in 1952, include an example made by Nicholas Bartholomew of London in 1596 (est: £700-1,000), and one made by William Cawdell of London in 1599 (est: £500-800).