Fine and rare watches and brooches to auction along with unique silverware

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona – estimate: £25,000-30,000

A highly sought-after piece in the world of vintage luxury watches – the 1996 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Reference 16520/16500 – is one of many highlights in the Fine Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on July 12.

The watch, offered with an estimate of £25,000-30,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium), is known to collectors as the ‘Patrizzi’ Rolex, after the specialist watch auctioneer Osvaldo Patrizzi, who researched the material used on the sub-dial chapter that fades to the distinctive toffee colour in this model, which is highly desirable to collectors. The model also has a fine quality Zenith el Primero automatic movement.

Representing another maker synonymous with excellence in watchmaking is a rare Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Watch in 18 carat rose gold (reference 5059R).

Patek Philippe launched this reference in 1998, and it was produced for a few short years, being discontinued in 2006; this particular watch was made in 2000 and is sold with an estimate of £20,000-25,000.

Cartier: Star Sapphire, Amethyst and Diamond Brooch – estimate: £2,000-3,000

Further highlights among watches include a Breguet Lady’s 18 Carat White Gold and Diamond Set Horloger De La Marine (reference 8401BB/52/B41), sold with an estimate of £5,000-7,000, and a circa 1975 Omega Seamaster 600 PloProf (reference 166.077), designed in collaboration with legendary diver Jacques Cousteau, with an estimate of £3,000-5,000.

Continuing the theme of leading makers, the Jewellery section offers pieces by Garrard, Tiffany and Co., and two stunning brooches by Cartier, both consigned from good private collections.

The Star Sapphire, Amethyst and Diamond Brooch uses grey-toned star sapphires contrasted with purple amethysts to create a floral motif (estimate: £2,000-3,000), and an Amethyst and Diamond Brooch demonstrates Carter’s fine attention to detail (est: £2,000-3,000).

Brooches are seeing a resurgence of interest, and two further interesting lots include a finely made Sapphire and Diamond Brooch with superbly matched stones (est: £2,500-3,000), and an unusual Ruby and Diamond Cluster Brooch designed as a stylised flower with a central rose-cut diamond believed to weigh between two and three carats (est: £2,000-3,000).

Louis XV Gold-Mounted Lacquered and Tortoiseshell Bonbonnière – estimate: £5,000-8,000

An interesting selection of Art Deco jewellery includes an Art Deco Diamond Ring with an approximately three carat central stone, exemplifying the simple lines and monochrome styling of the era (estimate: £8,000-10,000).

In contrast, an Art Deco Platinum Sapphire, Emerald and Diamond Ring uses colour with Art Deco lines to great effect (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

Two period brooches comprise an Art Deco Diamond Brooch (est: £500-700), and a versatile Art Deco Ruby and Diamond Double Clip Brooch (estimate: £1,200-1,800).

Finally, a stylish Art Deco Diamond Bracelet of a strap design is offered with an estimate of £1,500-2,000.

A small collection of silver and objects of vertu in the sale are sold with provenance from legendary racing trainer John Scott (1794-1871), who was based at the Whitewall Stables, Malton.

Known as the ‘Wizard of the North’, he was responsible for wins in 40 British Classic races, a record which stood until 2021.

Notable lots include a George III Silver-Gilt Cup and Cover made in London in 1767, with a maker’s mark: this was presented to Scott by William, 4th Earl Annesley who was the owner of Sweetsauce, the winner of the Goodwood Cup in 1860 (estimate: £3,000-5,000).

From another vendor is a Louis XV Gold-Mounted Lacquered and Tortoiseshell Bonbonnière, made in Paris circa 1761 and decorated with vines and grapes (estimate: £5,000-8,000).