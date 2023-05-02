Fascinating lots, from Narnia books to world maps, send bids soaring in sale

​These were led by a superb 18th century manuscript account of a Grand Tour through Europe written by Lady Mary Broughton of Broughton Hall, Staffordshire that sold for £4,800 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Not only is it a remarkable and detailed travel diary written from a rare female perspective, but it is an important document recording the everyday social history of Europe, and including a treasure trove of information on the varied picture collections and museums of the era.

Also of great interest was a manuscript account book dating from the 17th to19th centuries with a connection to Crosthwaite in the Lake District, that sold for £4,800.

As well as accounts relating to hedges and ditches of an ‘Estate in Great Crosthwaite’, family history and land transactions, there were the accounts of Thomas Stevenson, a 17th century Leith Merchant predominantly making payments to a London draper, and a collection of recipes for remedies for the likes of whooping cough and consumption.

Further lots included a collection of Tracts relating to Westmorland from the 19th and early 20th century, that sold for £4,200, and an archive of material that interwove the life of Anne Parsons, Countess Rosse (the mother of Tony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon), with Womersley Hall and the Parsons and Gladstone families, and which sold for £1,700).

The lot included Womersley Hall and Park visitors’ books and game record, and a scrapbook compiled by Margaret Gladstone.

Amongst the children’s literature in the sale were a set of first editions of The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis that sold for £9,500, a first edition of ‘The Twits’ by Roald Dahl that sold for £1,500, and a first edition set of The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien that sold for £1,000.

Elsewhere in the sale, ‘The History and Description of the Great Western Railway…’ written in 1846 by John C. Bourne, sold for £2,500, and a well-preserved late 17th century impression of John Speed’s ‘A New and Accurate Map of The World.…’ sold for £5,500.

The map was drawn by Speed in 1651 and comprises a decorative double-hemisphere world map with astrological and astronomical diagrams, the figures of Earth, Air, Fire and Water and portraits of explorers.

The sale saw a strong 95 per cent sold rate for the 100 lots.

