‘Eyesore’ building on Knaresborough High Street developed into attractive apartments

80 High Street was built in 1764 on the site that Oliver Cromwell is believed to have stayed on during the siege of the town in 1644. The building was purchased by Harrogate Borough Council in 2019, having stood empty and dilapidated for more than 25 years. The existing ground floor retail units have also been fully refurbished and are now available to let via Dacres Commercial.

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director of economy, environment and housing, said: “These properties had been a blight on the high street in Knaresborough for several years. Having stood in a state of disrepair for decades it is very rewarding to see it with a new lease of life. I hope that this investment in Knaresborough acts as a catalyst for other property owners to carry out refurbishment works for the benefit of everyone.”

On the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley, the four apartments range in price from £189,950 to £295,000. There are three two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment.

Senior associate, Nick Alcock, from Dacre, Son & Hartley in Knaresborough, said: “It’s great to see this building, which many years ago was once a weaver’s workshop, fully developed into much needed homes, as it had become a real eyesore. The Grade II listed building is both attractive and well-appointed and the renovation has been expertly carried out.”

The largest apartment, 80A, has four floors, with a private entrance and hall on the ground floor. On the first floor there is an attractive and spacious lounge as well as a large dining kitchen with integrated appliances and bathroom. On the second floor there are two double bedrooms and another bathroom. On the third floor, there is a superb principal bedroom with painted ceiling timbers and en-suite shower room.

Nick added: “All three of the apartments have a secure entry phone system, modern dining kitchens, bathrooms or shower rooms and one of the apartments has a useful study landing. Everything has been beautifully done, there is a neutral décor throughout, alongside period features as well as modern kitchens and bathrooms.”

The apartments are all within a short walk of Knaresborough’s historic square.