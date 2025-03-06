Exceptionally rare pieces of fine jewellery, silver and watches set to be sold

A Faberge Gem-Set Silver-Mounted Sandstone Match-Holder – estimate: £10,000-15,000

​A rare late 19th century Fabergé match-holder, humorously modelled as an elephant, is expected to sell for £10,000-15,000 when it comes up at Tennants Auctioneers, as part of the Fine Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale on March 15 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​ The elephant’s body is made from an ovoid piece of sandstone, whilst its trunk, legs, ears and tail are modelled in silver and the eyes set with garnets.

By the vendor’s family tradition, the elephant was gifted to a member of the Cullingworth family, who was working at Clifton Castle, North Yorkshire in the mid-19th century, and has since passed by descent to the current owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was given to the Cullingworths by Lieutenant Colonel Assheton Penn Curzon-Howe-Herrick and his wife Joan. Fabergé made humorous sandstone and silver match-holders in numerous guises, including a rhino, a frog and a boar. Made circa 1890, the elephant bears the mark for Fabergé workmaster Julius Rappoport.

An Early – Mid Victorian Sapphire and Diamond Brooch – estimate: £2,000-3,000

The elephant will be joined by a plethora of rare and interesting pieces of silver, with notable highlights including a Pair of George II Irish Silver Two-Light Candelabra, made circa 1750 by William Williamson and Robert Calderwood, both of whom were active in Dublin (estimate: £10,000-15,000).

A Queen Ann Silver Tankard by Thomas Farren of London, made in 1707 and bearing the coat-of-arms of the Earls of Findlater and of Seafield, is offered with an estimate of £3,000-5,000, and an Elizabeth I Silver Communion-Cup and Paten bearing the maker’s mark ‘IP’ in a shaped shield, with an estimate of £3,000-5,000.

Made in London in 1573, similar examples of the cup by ‘IP’ are known, but his name has yet to be identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From further afield is a circa 1790 Maltese Silver Sugar-Bowl and Cover by Gioachino Rapinett (est: £2,000-3,000. The sale will also include pieces from Lion Collection of Silver, which was carefully curated by John L. Davis, renowned for his collections of tobacco boxes, caddy spoons, buckles and contemporary silver, all of which have been researched and published by the owner.

Omega RAF ‘Thin Arrow’ Watch, 1953 – estimate: £2,500-3,000

A rare and magnificent Very Light Pink 8.62 Carat Diamond Necklace by Cartier leads the sale with an estimate of £150,000-200,000. Pink diamonds are exceptionally rare, and the necklace is sold with a Colored Diamond Report from the Gemological Institute of America.

Also by Cartier, is a Diamond Panthère Pin, realistically modelled as a stalking panther (estimate: £1,500-2,000), and by Van Cleef & Arpels is a Mother-of-Pearl Alhambra Necklace and Earring Suite (est: £6,000-8,000).

The sale will offer a good selection of period jewellery, such as an Early to Mid-Victorian Sapphire and Diamond Brooch (est: £2,000-3,000), a Late Victorian Hinged Bangle (est: £700-1,000), a circa 1900 Pink Sapphire and Diamond Brooch (est: £1,000-1,500), and a Four Row Graduated Cultured Pearl Necklace with a Victorian Diamond Clasp (est: £1,500-2,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also of interest is an 18 Carat Gold Star Sapphire Swivel Ring (estimate: £3,000-5,000), a Pair of Diamond Drop Earrings (estimate: £3,000-5,000), and an 18 Carat White Gold Sapphire and Diamond Ring (estimate: £6,000-8,000).

Luxury and vintage watches in the sale includes a good 1979 Rolex Sea-Dweller “Great White” (ref: 1665) on offer with an estimate of £7,000-8,000, a Jaeger LeCoultre Lady’s 18 Carat White Gold Diamond-Set Reverso (estimate: £3,000-5,000), and a limited edition Bremont Mustang P-51, which was made using original parts from the legendary 1944 Mustang aircraft from the Second World War (estimate: £2,500-3,000).

Also with military connections are a rare 1953 Omega British Military Royal Air Force ‘Thin Arrow’ Watch (estimate: £2,500-3,000), and a rare 1938 Hanhart Second World War German Luftwaffe Pilot’s Watch (estimate: £2,500-3,000).