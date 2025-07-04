Event for key workers and armed forces looking for a new home in Harrogate

REDROW is holding an exclusive event for key workers and armed forces members looking for their next home in Harrogate.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder has launched two new schemes which will provide key workers and military personnel with a 5% deposit contribution of up to £15,000 towards a new home at Kingsley Manor.

Redrow’s team will be on hand at the event on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, to offer further information on the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service.

Redrow's Kingsley Manor

"The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a newly built property that better fits their lives.”

The event will take place at Kingsley Manor in Harrogate and will run from 10am – 5pm on both days.

“Our developments offer convenient access to a range of medical facilities, making them excellent choices for NHS workers looking to benefit from the key worker scheme,” added Steve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our scheme is also open to those in education, the fire, probation and prison services, foster carers and many others, so we’d urge anyone in a key worker or local government role to check their eligibility.”

To find out more about the key worker scheme visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution. To find out more about the armed forces scheme click here www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution