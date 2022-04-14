Estate agent launches village properties in Green Hammerton and Hopperton after recent sales

Dacre, Son & Hartley generated 22 viewings and nine offers in just eight days of bringing Fleur Cottage in Goldsborough onto the market. It quickly launched two further village homes in Nun Monkton and Kirk Hammerton – both of which have sold in a matter of weeks.

The firm has now launched two more village properties this week.

Westfield in Green Hammerton, pictured on page 52, is on the market for £750,000. Senior associate Nick Alcock, branch manager at the firm’s office in Knaresborough, said: “Situated within the heart of this highly regarded village, this is a rare opportunity to buy an attractive four bedroom detached family home which is set amidst large gardens extending to approximately 0.83 acres.”

Wynreed, pictured above, is on the market for £595,000 and is a beautifully appointed and spacious four bedroom detached family home in the hamlet of Hopperton. Nick added: “It’s another fabulous rural setting that gives buyers the chance to live in a home with delightful aspects across open fields.”