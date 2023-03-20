To mark English National Tourism Week 2023, here we take a look at some of the best B&Bs in Harrogate.

The week, which runs from March 19-26, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

Led by VisitEngland, it aims to increase awareness among domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer and encourage domestic travel.

If you are planning a trip to Harrogate, the following is a list of the top ten B&Bs in the town by Booking.com

1 . Springdale Guest House 3 Spring Grove, Harrogate, HG1 2HS. Rating: 9.9 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Franklin Mount Boutique Guesthouse 19 Franklin Mount, Harrogate, HG1 5EJ. Rating: 9.8 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Geminian 11-13 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED. Rating: 9.7 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . 16 Franklin Bijou Boutique 16 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5EE. Rating: 9.6 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales