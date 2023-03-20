News you can trust since 1836
Booking.com has revealed its top ten picks of B&Bs in Harrogate

English National Tourism Week 2023: Here are the top ten picks for a B&B in Harrogate, according to Booking.com

To mark English National Tourism Week 2023, here we take a look at some of the best B&Bs in Harrogate.

By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT

The week, which runs from March 19-26, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

Led by VisitEngland, it aims to increase awareness among domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer and encourage domestic travel.

If you are planning a trip to Harrogate, the following is a list of the top ten B&Bs in the town by Booking.com

3 Spring Grove, Harrogate, HG1 2HS. Rating: 9.9

1. Springdale Guest House

3 Spring Grove, Harrogate, HG1 2HS. Rating: 9.9 Photo: Submitted

19 Franklin Mount, Harrogate, HG1 5EJ. Rating: 9.8

2. Franklin Mount Boutique Guesthouse

19 Franklin Mount, Harrogate, HG1 5EJ. Rating: 9.8 Photo: Submitted

11-13 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED. Rating: 9.7

3. Geminian

11-13 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED. Rating: 9.7 Photo: Submitted

16 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5EE. Rating: 9.6

4. 16 Franklin Bijou Boutique

16 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5EE. Rating: 9.6 Photo: Submitted

