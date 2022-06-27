Easingwold brick company plays vital role in success of new Harrogate development

The Easingwold firm supplied specially-manufactured bricks for the contemporary development at Ferrensby, near Harrogate.

Altogether York Handmade provided bricks worth £150,000 for the site, by Yorkshire developer Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd. The Ferrensby development, which has just been completed, is called Slingsby Vale and features 18 houses, 16 of which have already been bought or are under offer. The prices of the 11 private houses (seven are affordable homes) range from £395,000 to £845,000 and they are being marketed by the Harrogate office of property consultancy Carter Jonas.

Mark Laksevics, of York Handmade Brick, said: “It was a privilege to play a part in creating some beautiful family homes in Ferrensby. This is a very attractive development, which is providing much-needed local housing and enhancing the community. It is no surprise that it has been a resounding success.”

Carl Wright, director of Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd, added: “We are absolutely delighted with the stunning success of Slingsby Vale. There’s no doubt that our buyers have been impressed by the exceptional build quality, which makes these houses stand out. We wanted our houses to be special, which is why we chose York Handmade’s bricks. The quality of the bricks and their appearance are magnificent. We are so pleased with the finished product. We wanted to fit in with the Vale of York vernacular and create a bespoke product, which complemented and enhanced the village and I think we have achieved that.”

Mark said: “It is especially gratifying to see how our bricks blend in seamlessly with the quintessentially rural landscapes of a North Yorkshire village. We are deeply committed to North Yorkshire and the Vale of York, where we have been manufacturing bricks for the past 34 years, and it is a real pleasure to see our work being represented locally.”