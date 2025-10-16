Early Munnings' depiction of Romani life at historic fair to lead in sale

By Sally Burton
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:42 BST
Sir Alfred Munnings, ‘Tombland Fair’ (unframed) – estimate: £20,000-30,000placeholder image
An early work by Alfred Munnings, depicting Romani life at Norwich’s historic Tombland Fair, is expected to sell for £20,000-30,000 when it comes up for auction in the British, European and Sporting Art Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on November 15 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Sir Alfred Munnings (1878-1959) grew up in the rural Waveney Valley in Suffolk, and spent his childhood sketching working horses around the family mill.

At 14 he left school to take up a printing apprenticeship in Norwich, while attending evening classes at Norwich School of Art.

He set up his own studio, then the opening decade of the 20th century saw him established as an artist painting in rural East Anglia, documenting the countryside and country life, sketching travellers, working horses and the local society in his characteristic impressionistic manner, filled with colour and light.

Sir Alfred Munnings, ‘Tombland Fair’ (framed) – estimate: £20,000-30,000placeholder image
It was only after the First World War that he concentrated on painting horses, becoming the most celebrated equestrian artist of the 20th century.

During the early years of his career, one of his favourite subjects was the Romani people who ran travelling fairs.

He became well acquainted with several families, captivated by the colour and ruggedness of the people and caravans.

Tombland Fair was a centuries-old institution held each Easter in Norwich, a vibrant mix of games, horse sales and stalls where Romani families would have been integral to proceedings.

British School 19th Century, 'Fight Between Carter and Oliver' – estimate: £3,000-5,000placeholder image
In the present work, Munnings gives us a glimpse of their domestic life, with a meal being prepared before the steps of parked caravans on a cold, grey day.

It is likely that Munnings painted the work en plein air.

In later years, Munnings lamented his earlier days among the Romani, sharing simple outdoor suppers of cooked sausages.

The painting for sale has passed down by descent from Mr and Mrs James Alston of Uphall, and according to the accompanying presentation plaque was given to the couple in 1950 in appreciation of help and advice they gave to the Scots settled in East Anglia.

The painting will be available to view at Tennants Auctioneers, North Yorkshire, ahead of the sale, alongside a good offering of ornithological works by Archibald Thorburn, a rare early 19th century depiction of a boxing match, and a host of interesting works dating from the 17th to the mid-20th century.

