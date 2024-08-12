Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you're looking for an easy way to make a hot, delicious cup of tea or the beverage of your choice, look no further than the beautiful VQ Laura Ashley cordless electric jug kettle, with a capacity of up to seven cups.

A perfect match for a rich-tasting coffee, delicious warm hot chocolate, a classic mocha, and much more.

The Laura Ashley Jug Kettle features classic and chic hand-applied China Rose print. Each kettle is hand decorated and finished with a high-grade gloss UV coating to ensure it looks pristine day in and day out. Including a high-quality chrome trim complementing the printed body design.

Drink a cuppa in style with the beautiful VQ Laura Ashley cordless electric jug kettle.

This rapid-boil electric kettle has several safety functions. It has a dry boil feature that automatically shuts down the power if no water is inside and overheat protection with a concealed heating element. It helps conserve energy, saving you money, and also the environment with its cup capacity monitor.

It has a removable anti-scale filter and a flip-top cool touch lid for safe usage. A tactile on/off rocker switch with a light indicator. Fast boiling capability and a water viewing window and indicator. The anti-slip, sturdy handle stays cool, with plenty of holding space and non-slip feet. It is super convenient and looks gorgeous in your kitchen or home office.

