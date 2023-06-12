Design sale to feature historic stained glass, ceramics stoneware and fine furniture

Section of Hardman & Co. The Jesse Window and The Epistle for All Saints Day Window – Estimate: £20,000-25,000

The windows were originally made in 1889 for All Saints Church in Emscote, Warwick, donated in loving memory of George and Sarah Nelson by their sons.

The church was demolished in 1967, and the windows returned to Hardman’s workshop before being purchased from the vicar of All Saints by Darrell Buttery, a champion of civic culture from York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The windows depict The Tree of Jesse and The Epistle for All Saints Day; and will be sold alongside two quatrefoil tracery panels.

An Arts & Crafts Shapland & Petter Inlaid Oak Sideboard – Estimate: £1,000-1,500

West Midlands-based Hardman & Co. operated between 1838 and 2008 as a world-leading stained-glass manufacturer.

Also in the sale is a set of eight Victorian Stained, Painted and Leaded Glass Quatrefoil Tracery Panels, depicting scenes featuring saints (estimate: £800-1,200).

An interesting offering of ceramics, dating from late 19th century to contemporary makers, include a Maw & Co. Ruby Lustre Charger made in 1886 and decorated with their distinctive leaping stag design (estimate: £600-900).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five pieces by 20th century potter Lucie Rie are led by a Stoneware Footed Bowl with a yellow glaze, with an estimate of £500-800.

A Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson carved oak newel post of the Merry Monk – Estimate: £2,000-3,000

A tall stoneware vase in the sale by Richard Batterham was purchased in the 1990s from the potter (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

From the T.B. and R. Jordan Collection is some fine furniture. The Jordans were specialists in the Staithes Group of painters. Highlights of their collection include an Arts and Crafts Shapland & Petter Inlaid Oak Sideboard (estimate: £1,000-1,500), and an Art Nouveau Inlaid Mahogany Hall Robe (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

Among the Mouseman offering is a bedroom furniture suite, commissioned in 1951 and led by an Oak Panelled Double Wardrobe inscribed ’19 D.A.B 51’ (estimate: £3,000-4,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cairs include an Oak Monk’s Chair carved with initials ‘C J’ and the Yorkshire rose (estimate: £3,000-4,000), and a set of three Oak Panel Back Chairs from the 1930s, the backs decorated with a carved sheep, a goat and a ram (estimate: £1,500-2,500).

Fine pieces of decorative Mouseman are led by a carved oak Pheasant (estimate: £3,000-5,000), and a carved oak newel post figure of a Merry Monk, with a tiny carved mouse emerging from his sleeve (estimate: £2,000-3,000).