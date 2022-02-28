Dacre, Son & Hartley in Knaresborough is ‘most successful’ estate agent in area

During 2021, Dacres was responsible for almost 20% of all sales in the HG5 postcode – where 64 agents marketed a property.

The statistics, from property portal Rightmove, show that Dacres in Knaresborough consistently sells more homes than any other estate agent – with 28% of the market share in 2020. In 2019 it sold 30% and in 2018 it sold 26%.

Senior Associate Nick Alcock, branch manager at the Knaresborough office, said: “Our aim is to ensure every client is satisfied with our service. These figures prove that we have successfully sold the most properties in this area, but what they don’t show is why. We believe our personal service, local knowledge and professional marketing is what sets us apart from our competitors. Our well-known, professional team always goes that extra mile to see a sale through.”

Dacres is already on the way to top spot for 2022 - of the 17 agents to sell a property in the HG5 postcode, Dacres has sold 25% during January and the first half of February.