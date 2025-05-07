Country House Sale offers paintings, furniture and quirky antiques

English School 18th Century, Naval Figures Before a Coastline and Landscape with Castle - estimate: £800-1,200

​The Country House Sale at Tennants Auctioneers will see a host of good traditional art, antiques and furnishing items come under the hammer in a two-day event on May 16 and 17.

The first day will comprise “The Selected Contents of Scorborough Lodge from the estate of Stephen Thornley- Wilson”, a traditional mixed estate of nearly 200 lots. Highlights of the collection include a Trio of Meissen Porcelain Figures, 19th Century, after Micheal Victor Acier (estimate: £300-500 all figures exclude buyer’s premium), a Pair of 19th Century French Gilt and Patinated Bronze Candlesticks (est: £100-150), and a French White Marble and Gilt Metal Striking Mantel Clock, circa 1900 (est: £300-500).

The sale also offers two rare 17th or 18th century wooden trenchers, an early form of tableware in common use from the Medieval period.

The trencher was initially just a thick slice of coarse bread, on to which food from a central dish would be spooned, but were later made from wood and for wealthier households, pewter or precious metal.

A Pair of Prince of Wales Investiture Chairs designed by Lord Snowdon for the Investiture at Caernarfon Castle on 1st July 1966 - estimate: £400-600

Wooden trenchers continued to be used by poorer families into the 19th century.

Given the utilitarian nature of the items, they were usually disposed of and rarely come up at auction. The two present examples are square shaped turned wood with a central depression for food, and a separate dimple for salt; the larger is offered with an estimate of £200-300, and the smaller with an estimate of £150-200.

A further quirky item is an early 20th century Painted Cast Iron Decoy Duck, though to have been used for ‘sink box’ wildfowling, which took place in the United States until it was outlawed in 1918.

In this method of wildfowling, a watertight coffin or bath shaped box circled by wide flat wing-like projections was put on a body of water, and then these iron duck decoys were used to weight the box down so the wings were on the waterline and the box was sunk beneath the surface. A hunter would then lie or hunch down in the box and shoot their quarry from just above the waterline.

Painted Cast Iron Decoy Duck, Early 20th Century – estimate: £100-150

This highly effective method of hunting wildfowl was predominantly used for trading in game rather than for sport. The decoy is sold with other wooden decoys with an estimate of £100-150.

Traditional and sporting art in the sale includes a good range of portraits, landscapes and interesting genre paintings, including an intriguing 18th century English School Naval Figures Before a Coastline and Landscape with Castle, with provenance from the Estate of the Late Lord Lloyd of Berwick (1929-2024) (estimate: £800-1,200).

From the same estate is ‘A Coach and Six’ by Thomas Rowlandson (1756-1827) (est: £300-400), and from the Court House, Bolton by Boland and by repute from the collection of Sir Samuel Hoare is a Still Life of Roses, Variegated Tulips, Auricula and Narcissus by a Follower of Franz Xaver Petter (179101866) (estimate: £200-300).

A further highlight is Milking Time by Hamilton Jay (fl.1875-1913) (est: £500-700).

Among sporting pictures is a Black Labrador Searching out Pheasant by John Trickett (b.1953) (estimate: £700-1,000).

A good selection of 19th century clocks includes a Mahogany Drop Dial Wall Timepiece by Richard Crowe of Liverpool (estimate: £250-350), a French Gilt Metal Porcelain Striking Mantel Clock by Lefebre of Paris (estimate: £200-300), and a French ‘Boulle’ Striking Mantel Clock stamped Vincenti & Cie (estimate: £250-350).

Rugs and carpets in the sale include a Rare Kirman Saddle Rug, made in South East Iran circa 1930 (est: £300-500), a Bakhtiari Carpet made in Iran circa 1900 (est: £800-1,200), an Avar Kilim made in the Northeast Caucasus in the early 20th century (est: £350-450), and a Haji Jalili Carpet from North West Iran, circa 1900 (est: £1,000-2,000).

Among furniture highlights in the sale is a beautifully patinated George II Oak Enclosed Sideboard (est: £400-600) and a Joined Oak Refectory-Style Dining Table dating from the 18th century (est: £400-600).

A good range of seated furniture includes a Pair of Prince of Wales Investiture Chairs designed by Lord Snowdon for the Investiture at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1966 (est: £400-600), a Pair of Close-Nailed Brown Leather Club-Type Armchairs from the early 20th century (est: £200-300), and a bespoke Victorian-Style Chesterfield Sofa (est: £800-1,200).

Leading the glass and ceramics in the sale is a Lalique Frosted Glass Bacchantes Vase, which was designed in 1927 (estimate: £600-800), and an interesting Kit-Kat Type Glass made circa 1740 and inscribed ‘Bumper to Ye King’ (estimate: £200-300).

Further highlights include a circa 1770 Worcester Porcelain Chestnut Basket and Cover on Stand (estimate: £250-350), a Royal Worcester Porcelain Potpourri Vase and Cover by Harry Davis (estimate: £300-400), and a Vienna Style Porcelain Cabaret Tray (estimate: £200-300).