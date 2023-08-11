Countdown to the Heaviest Marrow and the Longest Runner Bean at Harrogate's biggest allotment show of the year

In just nine days’ time, allotment plot holders from across Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge will be gathering in the Sun Pavilion in the Valley Gardens.

The 62nd Harrogate & District Allotment Federation Annual Show on Sunday, August 20 will provide the perfect opportunity to showcase gardening achievements, from prize fruit and vegetables to beautiful flowers – and to exhibit perfect baking and preserves made from home grown produce.

This year’s schedule will include the Heaviest Marrow, the Longest Runner Bean, the Largest Sunflower Head, Four Coronation Cupcakes and, in the children’s classes, a King’s Miniature Garden in a seed tray and a Gingerbread Coronation Crown.

The 62nd Harrogate & District Allotment Federation Annual Show will take place in the Valley Gardens in Harrogate on Sunday, August 20 (Picture contributed)

The Allotment sites will also be producing ‘Simply Red’ arrangements to include red flowers, fruit and vegetables for this year’s inter-site Allotment Competition, judged by Tim Kellett, formerly of Simply Red.

Judging will take place between 10am and noon when the Deputy Mayor of Ripon Councillor Eamon Parkin and his consort Lucy Proud will officially open the show.

Trophies will be awarded at the end by Nick Smith, Director of Harrogate Flower Shows.

In addition, local organisations Harrogate Civic Society, Harrogate in Bloom, Ripon Museums Trust, Harrogate Easier Living Project, Open Country, Horticap and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will have stalls providing information and activities and there will be a range of interesting craft stalls from local artisans.

Coffee and cakes will be available from the Buzz Coffee Van and there will be music in the Bandstand from 1.30pm provided by Stray Horns.

Profits from the shows go to a local nominated charity, which this year is Ripon in Bloom, who intend to use the donation to help with the refurbishment of Bedern Bank.

Entry is free.

Cakes, produce, and plants donated by the district’s plot holders will be for sale; there will be a tombola stall and a fantastic raffle with cash prizes.