Cost Of Living Crisis: We reveal the 15 areas with the cheapest property prices across the Harrogate district

With energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.

Looking for something more affordable? There are 217 neighbourhoods in England where the average home costs less than £100,000.

Horden in County Durham is the cheapest place to buy, with the average property selling for just £42,500.

And if you are looking to stay local, here are the best places to consider.

For those hoping to either get on the property ladder or downsize in the Harrogate district, these are the 15 cheapest places to buy a home.

The figures, sourced from the Office for National Statistics using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Saltergate The average property price in Saltergate was £205,000

2. Bilton The average property price in Bilton was £227,838

3. Ripon South & East The average property price in Ripon South & East was £230,000

4. Harrogate East The average property price in Harrogate East was £233,250