Cost Of Living Crisis: We reveal the 15 areas with the cheapest property prices across the Harrogate district

Buying a home in England is an increasingly expensive business and a property purchase will now set you back an average of £288,000, nine times the average full time salary.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:22 pm

With energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.

Looking for something more affordable? There are 217 neighbourhoods in England where the average home costs less than £100,000.

Horden in County Durham is the cheapest place to buy, with the average property selling for just £42,500.

And if you are looking to stay local, here are the best places to consider.

For those hoping to either get on the property ladder or downsize in the Harrogate district, these are the 15 cheapest places to buy a home.

The figures, sourced from the Office for National Statistics using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Saltergate

The average property price in Saltergate was £205,000

2. Bilton

The average property price in Bilton was £227,838

3. Ripon South & East

The average property price in Ripon South & East was £230,000

4. Harrogate East

The average property price in Harrogate East was £233,250

