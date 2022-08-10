Colourful textiles from aristocratic household go under the hammer at Tennants in North Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Mountbatten (1900-1979), 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, joined the Navy towards the end of World War I, and by World War II he was sufficiently respected to be appointed Supreme Allied Commander of South East Asia Command, in which position he helped overcome the Japanese forces.

After the war he was appointed Viceroy of India in 1947, shortly before the country’s independence, and he was tasked with organising a quick and peaceful transition of power during the British withdrawal. Whilst in India with his wife, Edwina Ashley (1901-1960), they collected many of the items included in this sale.

Highlights include two circa 1940s Indian Cloth Dolls of Lord and Lady Mountbatten (estimate: £120-180 plus buyer’s premium), and two early 2th century Indian souvenir woven cloths (estimate: £150-250). Also up for sale is a collection of monogrammed bed linen and accessories for Princess Mary of Harewood House, and a collection of costume, textiles and ephemera from Castle Howard, North Yorkshire.

Of Royal interest is an unusual Irish linen damask tablecloth and napkins, decorated with a portrait of King George V, the Royal Coat of Arms, the Union flag and an array of elephants, kangaroos, platypus’ and kiwis (estimate: £400-600).

With rather less aristocratic origins are a group of three 19th century samplers, worked by three sisters of the James family between 1839 and 1863. On offer with an estimate of £400-600, the samplers were made by M. James, aged 12, Margaret James, aged 14, and Elizabeth James, aged 12.

Amongst an interesting range of sewing accessories and haberdashery is a private collection of treen knitting sticks, which includes an intricate 19th century carved chain example, made by I R Turner of Bank Top, Darlington in 1876 (estimate: £120-180).

A broad range of antique, vintage and modern costume are led by a luxurious 1930s/40s white silk velvet dressing robe (estimate: £150-250), and a lot of two Edwardian cream silk outfits, sold together with a cream silk parasol (estimate: £150-250).

A good range of modern designer outfits include circa 1980s dresses by Zandra Rhodes, outfits from Roland Mouret, and a host of wearable pieces by the likes of Chloe, Donna Karan, Celine and more.

Ever popular Louis Vuitton luggage in the sale includes an early 20th century Louis Vuitton car trunk (estimate: £400-600), and a set of three modern Louis Vuitton Stratos monogrammed suitcases (estimate: £400-600).

An illustrated catalogue will be available at www.tennants.co.uk leading up to the sale, and remote bidding is available.

NB: Prices quoted are an estimated hammer price, which is subject to 22% buyer’s premium plus VAT. Estimates are subject to change.

Tennants Auctioneers is a fourth-generation family business and is one of the UK’s largest international antiques and fine art auctioneers. Situated in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, Tennants holds more than 80 sales and connects more than 200,000 buyers and sellers a year.

In 2014, Tennants expanded the auction centre to 80,000sq ft with the development of The Garden Rooms - a dedicated venue for events, weddings, conferences and exhibitions. The venue is one of the region’s largest event spaces with a capacity of over 600 people.