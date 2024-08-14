Historic hunting lodge, Tarn House, is available for business use, in its stunning location overlooking Malham Tarn.

A unique opportunity has arisen for a business to lease an historic National Trust building and its surrounding four properties, which overlook picturesque Malham Tarn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Situated to the north of the village of Malham with panoramic views of Malham Tarn and the surrounding natural landscape, Grade II listed Tarn House is being offered alongside adjacent North Wing, Orchid House, High Stables and Sandhills Cottage.

Tarn House’s origins lie in the shooting lodge built by Thomas Lister, the 4th Baron of Ribblesdale, originally as a summer house, in 1780.

Two of the surrounding properties, North Wing and High Stables, which are both situated to the north, were additions in the early 1800's.

The main historic hunting lodge, which until recently has been used as a field studies centre, offers scope for a community-minded tenant to work alongside the National Trust as partners, with a variety of potential future uses suggested, subject to planning consent.

Susannah Pick, rural surveyor at Savills York, who is marketing the property on behalf of the National Trust, said: “The National Trust is seeking a long-term tenant with a proven track record and experience in their proposed use, with the aim of safeguarding these historic properties.

“Malham Tarn is a particularly popular spot within the Yorkshire Dales, and the availability of Tarn House presents a rare and unique opportunity to occupy premises suitable for a number of potential business uses.

"Subject to planning, the buildings could be used for an education or training centre, a small-scale food and beverage outlet, hostel accommodation or wellbeing space to name a few.

“Proposals for a range of uses are invited, with those which complement the properties and their surroundings, and which benefit local communities considered favourably.

“Due to the setting and the nature of this opportunity, we are anticipating a high level of interest and would encourage interested parties to come along to our viewing day on August 15 to see the quality of the facilities for themselves.”

Offers are currently sought by the National Trust for the lease of Tarn House.

Those wishing to attend the viewing day should contact Susannah Pick at Savills York on 01904 617800 to register their interest.