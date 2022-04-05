Chain-free house sales rise £386m in Yorkshire

Buyer demand for chain-free homes in North Yorkshire is at bursting point after sales value rose by 31%.

Property purchasing specialist HBB Solutions has revealed that while the UK’s property market is booming, demand for chain-free homes has gone through the roof as buyers are clearly happy to pay a significant premium for a fast, efficient purchase.

Previous research has shown that a chain-free property sale takes less time to complete than that of a property linked to a chain.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, chain-free property transactions combined to create a total value of £1.62 billion in the past year: £386.4 million, or 31%, higher than the previous year. This increase has no doubt been driven by two factors - upward house price growth as well as a 20% increase in chain-free transaction levels across Yorkshire.