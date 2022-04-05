Chain-free house sales rise £386m in Yorkshire
Buyer demand for chain-free homes in North Yorkshire is at bursting point after sales value rose by 31%.
Property purchasing specialist HBB Solutions has revealed that while the UK’s property market is booming, demand for chain-free homes has gone through the roof as buyers are clearly happy to pay a significant premium for a fast, efficient purchase.
Previous research has shown that a chain-free property sale takes less time to complete than that of a property linked to a chain.
In Yorkshire and the Humber, chain-free property transactions combined to create a total value of £1.62 billion in the past year: £386.4 million, or 31%, higher than the previous year. This increase has no doubt been driven by two factors - upward house price growth as well as a 20% increase in chain-free transaction levels across Yorkshire.
Managing Director of HBB Solutions, Chris Hodgkinson, said: “It’s clear that buyers are all too aware of how competitive today’s housing market is. Chain-free homes provide an opportunity to avoid a lengthy transaction timeline. As a result, we’ve seen both an increase in chain-free transactions, and a hike in the price paid for these properties, contribute to a significant increase in the total value of chain-free homes sold across the market.”