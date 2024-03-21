Paddock House on Aspin Lane in Knaresborough is one of the bungalows to have sold very quickly.

Dacre Son and Hartley has not only sold Paddock House on Aspin Lane in Knaresborough, and Lismore in Scotton, in a matter of weeks, but it is the second time that the estate agency has sold both of the properties.

Paddock House was on the market for £595,000 and Lismore was listed at a price of £750,000.

Senior associate and manager of Dacres in Knaresborough, Nick Alcock, said: “When we last sold Paddock House in 2007 it went to best and final offers.

Lismore in Scotton is another bungalow to have disappeared from the market in record time.

"Seventeen years on, and the property has proved to be just as desirable, due to its large plot size and excellent location.

"We sold Lismore back in 2013, and it’s so rewarding that due to our high levels of service both the vendors chose to use Dacres again.”

Paddock House is a timber framed, Scandinavian style Hosby house with the potential for extending or redevelopment work, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Nick added: “This property enjoys a secluded location, with large gardens in a prime residential area.”

Lismore is a beautifully appointed and substantially extended four-bedroom detached bungalow, situated at the head of a cul de sac with ample off-street parking and impressive private rear gardens, within 0.23 acres in the popular village of Scotton.

Nick added: “Local knowledge and expertise is essential in today’s marketplace and the amount of repeat business we achieve is a testament to how satisfied our clients are with our service levels.

“We have just arranged 23 viewings for one property in Goldsborough and the local market is busy, so buyers need to be quick off the mark and sellers should use an agent who prices accurately from the start.”

The firm of Dacre Son and Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent. that currently has 20 offices across North and West Yorkshire.