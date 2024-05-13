Building work underway for luxury retirement community in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work on a new integrated retirement community in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, is set to complete in Autumn 2025.

Construction is now well-underway on the site on Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, which will comprise 61 stylish one, two and three-bedroom retirement apartments for the over 60’s, in a safe and secure environment, with the benefit of patios or walk-out balconies to all apartments.

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Our award-winning approach to independent living, ensures Homeowners don’t have to compromise on their lifestyle, their social life or their independence. We aim to provide a community spirit, whilst promoting independence and individual respect. It’s a chance to become part of a thriving community of like-minded people, with a shared outlook.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joan and Bill, homeowners at The Chimes, another Adlington Retirement Living community, said: “The best bits about living here are you’ve got people on hand. You have your own apartment and can stay there whenever you want to and be on your own… but you also have the alternative if you want it. I think having that choice is such a big thing and you can have one choice one day and the other choice the next day. It’s a perfect situation.”

Artist's impression of the new retirement community

The new Adlington Retirement Living community will offer Knaresborough residents the best of both worlds. Homeowners will be able to enjoy the privacy of their own peaceful and spacious apartment, spend time in the leafy gardens (maintained by an expert team of gardeners), relax in the hair salon, therapy suite or homeowners’ lounge and enjoy the restaurant.

Alexandra Johnson adds: “One of the main benefits of retirement living is not having to worry about maintaining a house and garden anymore. It’s lovely to hear many of our homeowners at our other communities comment on the free time and energy they have to enjoy life. They often remark how much more ‘me time’ they discover not having to worry about repairs, DIY or mowing.”

Another aspect that appeals to many homeowners is the fact that optional personal care packages can be put in place to suit individuals’ needs. Be it short-term support after an operation, or more regular, long-term tailored personal care, the team work closely with their local care partner to ensure a flexible solution to suit each individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Johnson explains: “More of our homeowners are choosing to move to retirement communities whilst they’re fit and healthy, to future-proof their retirement. We offer a personal approach to care to ensure that each individual receives just the right amount to maintain their independence, allowing them to enjoy their retirement to the full.

Homeowners at another Adlington Retirement Community

“Even though many of our homeowners do not need specialist care, the Adlington on-site support team is always there in the background giving them and their families comfort that in the event of an unexpected fall help is immediately to hand.”

Philip and Edna, homeowners at another Adlington Retirement Living community, said: “The best thing about moving here has been the peace of mind. Not only for us, but for our two daughters.”

Each apartment has been designed to make everyday life easier, safer and more comfortable. Every detail has been considered from the natural light and user-friendly layout to the spacious storage cupboards and private patios or balconies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quality fixtures and fittings will include hardwearing 80% wool carpets that reduce heat loss and add a touch of luxury, feature fireplaces and fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Many will feature en-suite shower rooms as well as separate bathrooms, and most will have a private patio area or walk-out balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens.

Adlington Retirement Living was crowned Seniors Housing Developer of the Year 2022 and its new retirement communities in Heaton Mersey, Stockport, and Lytham, Lancashire, won Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards 2022 and 2023.

Four of Adlington’s retirement communities have also won Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for the Best Retirement Development at the WhatHouse? Awards, the UK housebuilding’s most prestigious event.