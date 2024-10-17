Bronze sculpture, originally made as a 'toy', fetches top price at auction

Henri Gaudier-Brzeska “Torpedo Fish” – sold for £30,000

​An important bronze sculpture by the French artist and sculptor Henri Gaudier-Brzeska (1891-1915), who died in the trenches aged just 23 years old, sold in Tennants Auctioneers’ Modern and Contemporary Art Sale on October 5 for £30,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Torpedo Fish’ measured just 19.5cm high and was cast in the early 1960s from Gaudier-Brzeska’s hand-cut model.

With no formal training, Gaudier-Brzeska went to London to become an artist, and soon became an integral part of the avant-garde art scene, particularly the Vorticist movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fascinated by the natural world and felt alienated from urban culture, although he never strayed from city life.

Maud Lewis ‘The Bride’ – sold for £21,000

The tension between his desire to represent nature and the driving force of modernity and city life - electricity - as espoused by Vorticism, is reflected in ‘Torpedo Fish’, which was inspired by a type of electric ray.

The cut brass version was sold to T.E. Hulme, one of the theorists of Vorticism, and was one of a number of small sculptures he made to amuse close friends and associates, and referred to as ‘toys’.

Two interesting works by Kurt Schwitters (1887-1948) were also of note, both with provenance from Edith ‘Wantee’ Thomas, his partner; a Landscape sold for £9,000, and his Portrait of John Mackereth sold for £4,000. Both works had been exhibited in Abbot Hall Art Gallery, Kendal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schwitters was one of the most influential European avant-garde artists of the 20th century, associated with several movements including Dada, De Stijl and Constructivism.

Kurt Schwitters ‘Landscape’ – sold for £9,000

Having fled from Germany in 1937, he moved to London, then to the Lake District after the end of the war, where he stayed.

Northern Art continues to sell well, with notable results achieved for four works by Manchester-born Geoffrey Key (b.1941) consigned from a private collection; the artist’s ‘Four Ages of Women’ and ‘Horses’ sold for £10,000 each.

A small private collection of six works by North East mining artist Norman Cornish sold well, too, led by a charming family scene of the artist’s wife, Sarah, drying their son before a fire, which sold for £9,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From further afield were two colourful works by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis (1903-1970), whose work rarely appears on the British market, yet she remains one of Canada’s best-loved artistic figures.

In poverty for most of her adult life, she painted joyous and vibrant pictures of rural life in her Nova Scotia home. Nostalgic, yet optimistic, her works depict a happy simplicity with a touch of humour. Her most popular subjects were painted again and again, with minor variations, such as the present example, Sandy Cove, which sold for £7,000. The other work on offer, The Bride, was a more unusual subject for the artist with far fewer variations known and sold for £21,000.

Also selling well was a rare architectural work by Dame Eileen Mayo. “Circular Quay, Sydney” was executed in 1964, following Mayo’s emigration to the Southern Hemisphere, and sold for £3,800.

Dame Eileen Mayo was a multi-talented artist; a printmaker, painter, illustrator, designer and author whose long career spanned the globe from England to Australasia, yet she never lost the primary focus of her creativity - depicting the natural world.

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £260,760 for the 149 lots, and a 91 per cent sold rate.