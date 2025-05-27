Boulies launches EP300 chair for a truly ergonomic sitting experience while working, gaming, or relaxing.

UK based premium office and gaming chair specialist, Boulies, proudly introduces its EP300 ergonomic chair that combines functionality, comfort and durability to provide optimal support and a great sitting experience for users.

The perfect addition for any workspace, it can be tailored to individual needs thanks to its variety of adjustable features The Boulies EP300 is available on the Boulies UK website for an RRP of £289.99, currently discounted to £254.99, in black with a choice of mesh or padded mesh. On the Boulies US website, it is listed at an RRP of $369.99, with a current price of $299.99.

Engineered for a tailored seating experience, the Boulies EP300 features a Multi Tilt Mechanism to help users get a comfortable and ergonomic sitting posture with a 360° swivel. Built for durability and adjustments, the tilt mechanism provides long-lasting support whilst adapting to unique needs.

The backrest can be easily adjusted to lean forwards or backwards (recline 90°-109°), offering the ideal balance between focus and relaxation and able to switch between work and play – covering a full day and evening. Furthermore, Boulies engineers the backrest to perfectly align with the spine’s natural curve to help reduce strain on the back during long hours of sitting.

In addition, the mechanism features a seat depth adjustment to accommodate individuals of different sizes, leading to a customised and ergonomic experience, no matter the height. By allowing users to adjust the seat’s depth, this helps to maintain proper thigh support and posture, reducing strain.

The wide-sized seat cushion is suitable for individuals of various weights and is soft yet supportive, relieving pressure on the tailbone. It also has adjustable backrest height with 3-levels to ensure ultimate comfort. For even more personalisation, the fully adjustable headrest can move in height, angle, and depth, offering personalised neck or head support for every user, further reducing strain and providing support and comfort.

Featuring an adjustable seat angle and rocking function, the EP300 adapts to seating needs and preferences. Whether preferring to lean back and relax or maintain an upright posture for focused work, it is flexible and able to provide a dynamic sitting experience that supports both productivity and relaxation. In addition, the adjustable armrests can be moved up, down and at angles to fit exact requirements. The arm top pad supports the elbows in softness, providing sublime support for the elbows. The armrest is also detachable for those who prefer an unencumbered sit, offering freedom in the experience.

The EP300 has two backrest material options for customised comfort. The mesh backrest provides maximum breathability and is designed to enhance airflow, keeping users cool and comfortable. The padded mesh backrest gives a perfect blend of softness and breathability. Using Boulies’ specialised sewing technique, this design provides extra comfort while maintaining airflow, giving a support yet plush seating experience.

Equipped with a premium gas lift mechanism that provides a stable and heavy-duty support system, the component is meticulously engineered to offer seamless height adjustment and withstand the demands of long-term use. The PU casters are made to be durable yet wooden floor friendly and the heavy-duty wheel base is engineered with premium plastic to provide extreme stability and strength.